Jay-Z Argues Calling Billionaires Bad Is A 'Cop-Out' Because 'Morality Is Not Defined By A Dollar Amount'

Jay-Z has never been someone to shy away from difficult conversations, and during a rare interview ahead of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, "Reasonable Doubt," the 56-year-old rapper discussed his thoughts on wealth. Specifically, the moral deficiency society had placed on being extremely rich.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, pushed back on the idea that being a billionaire is inherently a bad thing, and it definitely stirred a bit of a debate online. Carter, whose net worth is estimated at $2.6 billion, claimed that morality isn't determined by the amount of money someone has in their bank account and questioned the logic behind the belief that every wealthy person is morally challenged.

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Jay-Z said that calling billionaires bad is a 'cop-out' because 'morality is not defined by a dollar amount.'

While speaking with GQ, editor Frazier Tharpe said to Carter, "People throw 'capitalist' at you in a derogatory sense." The rapper and entrepreneur responded that he operates and thrives because he exists in the system. He also criticized the catch-22 of trying to make money in the music industry.

"I make art first, and then I make sure that I'm compensated for my art. I didn't get here by taking advantage of people or taking advantage of the loopholes in the system, or some wrinkle in a capitalist structure. That structure exists; I just see the world for what it is, not for what I want it to be. I'm a realist. It's not idealistic. People speak about the world how they want to see it. You're never going to win like that," Jay-Z said.

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He also pushed back on the belief that there is no such thing as a "good" billionaire. Many more liberal thinkers strongly believe that amassing excessive wealth usually comes at the cost of exploiting other people's labor and hoarding it.

"Your morality defines who you are. Your morality is not defined by a dollar amount. And if so, what is that dollar amount? When does it start? If it's a cutoff like 'all millionaires are bad,' at 999,000, I'm good? It can't be that way. It doesn't make any sense," he continued. "I got successful the hard way, in spite of the way the system is set up."

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Most Americans don't have a favorable opinion of billionaires.

Fred Duval | Shutterstock

While some billionaires donate their money to charity and participate in philanthropic efforts, their contributions don't deter people from questioning their morality. In a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, 66% of Americans believe that the federal government and large corporations should have more responsibility in reducing wealth inequality.

According to Business Insider, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were among 156 billionaires who donated less than 1% of their income in 2021. The sums most billionaires donate are relatively small compared to their overall net worths and end up qualifying only as higher tax benefits.

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Americans have long been convinced that there is no such thing as an ethical billionaire. And why should they think otherwise? Studies have even shown that absurdly wealthy people are much less likely to act philanthropically when given the chance and much more likely to favor selfish and unethical means to acquire more wealth. That alone makes Carter's view hard to stomach.

Billie Eilish has notoriously called out billionaires while also donating her wealth.

While accepting the Music Innovator Award at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in October 2025, Billie Eilish called out billionaires during her acceptance speech. The 'Ocean Eyes' singer insisted that the super wealthy should be doing a lot more than they have been doing.

"We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said. "I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it."

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Eilish continued, talking to an audience full of rich people, including Mark Zuckerberg, "Love you all, but there are a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties."

Eilish definitely put her money where her mouth was, donating an estimated $11.5 million from her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour to support various organizations. For many people, it's no longer enough for billionaires to simply exist without causing harm. Instead, they're being looked at to actively contribute to solving the very problems that exist alongside their wealth.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.