The Admirable Thing Chappell Roan Does That Makes People Dislike Her, According To A Psychic

According to one psychic, the mixed love and hate for Chappell Roan is simply because she is unapologetically herself.

Whether it's her bold performances and equally bold wardrobe choices, or the fact that she truly leans into who she is, the 28-year-old pop singer has definitely been making waves. For some reason, strong self-confidence and authenticity, especially in a woman, can make some people feel uncomfortable. That discomfort can breed a whole lot of unwarranted criticism.

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Chappell Roan is always true to herself, and that makes many people dislike her.

"Chappell Roan is easily one of the most authentic, true-to-themselves celebrities out there, but in a very, very blatant, fiery way. That's the best way I can describe her energy and her field. It's just like straight-up fire," a psychic named Katie acknowledged.

She explained that fire can oftentimes get out of hand. Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, most likely has an insatiable need, within her energy field, to be true to herself. She gets what she wants, when she wants it, and how she wants it. Katie admitted that she can see that fire and that need can sometimes get out of hand quickly.

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Chappell Roan's energy is both a 'blessing' and a 'curse.'

@chappellroan | Instagram

"It's a blessing because it's the reason why she's amassed so much success. But it's a curse because of situations like the paparazzi photos. A lot of people are saying that that's a stunt. She's doing it for attention. No, I can tell you right now, that is Chappell Roan being Chappell Roan," Katie continued.

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Katie insisted that the "HOT TO GO!" singer is just being completely herself, and that seems to be the one reason why so many people have mixed feelings about her. Whether you like it or not, it's just part of who she is. It can end up being a double-edged sword, though. Katie warned that if Roan isn't careful, it could end up burning her in the end.

She likened it to a fire growing out of control. Despite how Roan may come across to the public, with her family, it's a completely different story. According to Katie, Roan is all about the people she loves. It's their opinions that matter the most to her.

"But other than that, if you hate her, she doesn't care. If you love her, she doesn't care about that either. And I actually think that's why she's so successful, and why she will continue to be so successful. She is burning her own path. And you might think it's arrogant, but you gotta give her props for it, at least."

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Chappell Roan has previously admitted she would 'quit' music if the fame got to be too much.

Roan's attitude toward fame and the public's reaction to her is something that she feels quite strongly about. In an interview with The Face in September 2024, Roan revealed that she "might quit" music if the spotlight became too overwhelming.

"I get out of the car, it’s 5:30 in the morning, and there’s two guys waiting with a bunch of posters and [expletive] for me to sign," she told the outlet. ​"I know they’re not fans. I said no. I was like, ​'I don’t sign anything at the airport, I’m sorry.'"

Roan continued, "[One of them] follows me to the TSA line, starts yelling at me, and everyone just turns and looks. He’s like, ​'You should really humble yourself. Do you know where you are right now? Don’t forget where you came from.'"

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Roan adamantly stated that if fame ever got "dangerous," she would give it all up in a heartbeat. She insisted that it wasn't what she signed up for when she decided to pursue a music career. Roan has often gotten a bit of criticism for the way she stands up for herself against paparazzi, especially when they make her uncomfortable.

That kind of energy, much like Katie explained, can be both alluring and a little intimidating. But it's still refreshing, especially in an industry where so many people feel like they need to have a perfectly curated image.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.