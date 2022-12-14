Gwen Stefani's Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Thinking She Is Pregnant With Blake Shelton's Baby

It's been over a year since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot after initially meeting on "The Voice."

Recently though, fans of "Shefani" have began theorizing that the couple may be expecting their first child together — this would be a fourth child for the former "No Doubt" frontwoman.

The "Cool" singer has three children — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Is Gwen Stefani pregnant?

While neither Stefani nor Shelton have confirmed the news, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating.

Fans think Gwen Stefani revealed a baby bump in her recent Instagram post.

The rumors started after eagle-eyed fans claimed to have seen Stefani sporting a baby bump in her recent Instagram post.

"The Voice" coach had posted her outfit for the singing competition's finale episode, where she showed off her leopard-print minidress outfit.

Under Stefani's Instagram post showing off her finale outfit, some fans took to the comments to express their curiosity over whether or not she and Shelton might be expecting a baby together.

"So, [are you] pregnant or what?" one fan wrote, while another added, "Amazing! Look[s] like [a] small baby bump."

Fans also suspected that Stefani was hiding a pregnancy bump when she walked the red carpet at the NYWICI Matrix Awards on October 26.

Shelton and Stefani were previously rumored to have looked into surrogacy.

The recent speculation that Stefani could be pregnant hasn't been the first time she and Shelton were linked to talk about them expanding their family.

In July 2021, a source told HollywoodLife that the couple were reportedly looking into their options to have a child of their own.

The source alleged that the couple were "open" to having a baby through surrogacy.

"Gwen and Blake are exploring all options to have a baby. They are very open to surrogacy and that's what they're honing in on if they do decide to do this. Because of Gwen's age, they know it will be difficult to happen naturally, but they both wnat a baby together."

The source continued, saying that while Stefani and Shelton were thinking about their options, they wanted to "make this happen ... sooner than later" after meeting with several "medical professionals."

"They're optimistic, but are aware it won't be the easiest road. Blake is dying to be a dad and Gwen is dying for a girl."

However, a year later, in July 2022, a source told OK! Magazine that Shelton and Stefani had officially "given up on their dream of having a baby."

They claimed that both Stefani and Shelton were more than happy with Stefani's three sons, and no longer wanted to try for their own.

Shelton has opened up about his joy of being a stepdad.

In a December 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Shelton revealed that his decision to leave "The Voice" stemmed from his desire to spend more time with his three stepsons.

The country singer opened up about finding a deeper fulfillment since marrying Stefani and becoming a stepfather to her children.

"They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy," he told the publication.

"I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.