Husband Attempts To Make Wife Wear Pants Because He's Sick Of People Stopping Them To Ask If She's Cold

"My partner is from northern Canada and moved to the subtropical island where I live a couple [of] years ago. Because she is acclimated to extremely cold temps, she runs hot all year," a man began in a confessional, posted to the subreddit "r/AmItheA-hole" (AITA).

The subreddit is an online forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

He wants his wife to wear pants because he's tired of people asking her if she's cold.

In his Reddit post, the man explained that his 31-year-old wife is already acclimated to colder temperatures, and will often wear shorts even during the winter months despite the temperature dropping significantly during that time, and despite living on an island.

While it will be the middle of winter, his wife will still be wearing shorts even though everyone around her is bundled up in their winter attire. He claims that his issue isn't with her wearing shorts but with the commentary from other people about her shorts.

"The problem is that when we're out, we will always get stopped by someone saying, 'Aren't you cold?!' to which she'll reply with the same script of, 'No, I'm Canadian! This is like a warm spring day!" followed by some back and forth about how a local couldn't survive in Canada, etc," he wrote.

He admitted that these types of interactions have been going on for years, and he's sick of having to stop to engage in the same conversation. As a solution, he decided to ask his wife if she would switch to wearing pants instead.

He argued that she wears pants when going to work, so he knows the idea of wearing them won't make her uncomfortable.

"She said in her leisure time she can wear whatever she wants, and it's not her fault or responsibility that people call her up on it," he recalled of her response. "I agree, but there's no avoiding it, and wearing seasonal clothing is an easy solution."

His wife still didn't agree to his terms and opted to wear a t-shirt and shorts when they went to walk their dog as an act of protest against his request.

Most people agreed that he was acting unreasonably by asking his wife to change her attire.

"Go move to northern Canada and I bet you will be wearing sweaters during their summers. Would it feel reasonable for your partner to ask you to wear a t-shirt because of what other people think?" one Reddit user pointed out. "The correct answer is no. Leave her alone."

Another user agreed, writing, "People can wear whatever they want, I could understand the constant stopping and talking getting annoying. Maybe you could compromise, and when it happens next [don't] stop and talk to people as long as usual."

"Just like you choose your outfits, it’s her right to do the same," a third user chimed in. "Just because you care more about what other people think, rather than what your wife is comfortable in does NOT mean she should adjust for you."

Attempting to dictate what someone wears regardless of the circumstance is an unhealthy behavior rooted in control and infringes on a person's autonomy. While this husband agreed with his partner about her being able to wear whatever she wants, it's clear that he doesn't completely understand the repercussions of his request.

Having constant scrutiny and control over someone's clothing choices can greatly damage their self-esteem and confidence. When people are consistently made to feel inadequate based on their appearance, it can lead to feelings of insecurity, self-doubt, and a negative body image.

Healthy relationships are built on mutual respect, open communication, and the recognition of each other's autonomy and individuality.

