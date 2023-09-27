Hugh Jackman's Divorce After 27 Years Redefines A Successful Marriage

On September 15, 2023, Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness shocked the public after announcing they had split. The couple, who had been married for almost three decades and share two children together, Oscar Maximilian, 23, and Ava Eliot, 18, amicably parted ways as a source told Us Weekly that both Jackman and Furness have no ill feelings toward each other.

"Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends,” an insider revealed. “There was no drama or fighting — not that anyone is aware of, anyway. Their lives were so interwoven, so it’s an extremely tricky and gut-wrenching process dividing everything up and figuring out who gets what in terms of assets and finances."

Despite divorcing, Jackman and Furness still had a loving and fruitful marriage that may have successfully redefined the terms of what a successful romantic relationship can look like.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness admitted they were 'blessed' to have spent all these years together.

Jackman and Furness released a joint statement to PEOPLE, exclusively revealing that they were planning to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," their statement read.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Days after announcing their split, Jackman briefly addressed the split after being approached by paparazzi while in New York City. Despite acknowledging that he wasn't ready to get into the details, the "Logan" actor admitted that he appreciated all of the thoughts and that it was a hard time for him.

"It's a difficult time," he said, according to the New York Post. A source also told Page Six that both Jackman and Furness have kept in contact. "He’s spoken to Deb and they’ve seen each other,” the source claimed. “They speak pretty regularly.”

The insider added that the estranged couple are “always going to be friends and navigate this together. You just can’t be married for 27 years, share two kids and suddenly stop speaking.”

Despite divorcing after 27 years, Jackman and Furness are proving that it's still possible to have a successful marriage.

In the wake of Jackman and Furness's surprising announcement of their divorce after being married for 27 years, naturally, the public's curiosity about the nature of their relationship has intensified, with many people questioning if they still had a prosperous relationship.

Photo: S_bukley / Shutterstock

Despite their split, Jackman and Furness have proved that there is still love between them, and just because they are no longer romantically involved doesn't mean that there still isn't going to be a relationship between them.

In a culture that often sees divorce as an endpoint, Jackman and Furness are demonstrating that it can be a new beginning — one where the essence of the relationship persists, albeit in a different form.

By navigating this transition with love and kindness, Jackman and Furness are showing just how successful their 27-year marriage was to them, including the close bond they created and the family they built and nurtured together.

A successful marriage isn't defined by how long a couple has been together, because many people in long-lasting marriages are severely unhappy.

The best way to define any successful relationship, whether platonic or romantic, is how you feel once it's over. Relationships that leave individuals with a sense of growth, renewed emotional well-being, positive influence, and gratitude can be considered successful, regardless of their duration or eventual outcome.

Jackman and Furness, as a Hollywood couple where being married for 27 years comes few and far between, shared a beautiful life together. Even though they are no longer together, it seems the estranged couple are still trying their best to move all of that love and compassion from their marriage into an equally devoted and caring friendship.

Their openness can encourage us to embrace the ever-changing nature of relationships, appreciate the beauty of these human connections that we form, and recognize that even in the closure of one chapter, there can be the promise of new beginnings filled with tenderness and care.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.