Fergie Celebrating Her Ex-Husband's Wife's Pregnancy Is An Example Of Doing Co-Parenting Right

Divorce often functions as a loss for everyone involved, including the kids of the parents of separating. But sometimes, blended families are a place for growth and joy, as Fergie’s response to ex-husband Josh Duhamel and his wife’s pregnancy announcement shows.

Fergie celebrated ex-husband Josh Duhamel’s wife’s pregnancy, exemplifying co-parenting done right.

Audra Mari, 29, married Josh Duhamel, 50, in 2022. Duhamel was previously married to pop star Fergie from 2009 to 2019. The two share a 10-year-old son named Axl, who they both clearly prioritize.

In the official divorce statement recounted in Page Six, which was originally given to Us Weekly in 2013, Duhamel and Fergie exclaimed, “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” They have both followed through on their word of putting family first.

On September 12, 2023, Mari took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. She shared a photo of her hand holding an ultrasound, along with the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Fergie was the first to comment on the pregnancy announcement, proclaiming, “I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

Fergie’s heartfelt reaction centered on her and Duhamel's son’s experience, recognizing how important siblinghood will be to him.

Of course, blending a family comes with its fair share of highs and lows, and the labor involved in staying civil takes a concerted effort from all parties.

It’s an effort that Duhamel knows intimately, as his own parents got divorced when he was around his son’s age.

As he explained during a January 2023 interview with Fatherly, his parents’ inability to communicate post-divorce inspired him to maintain clear pathways of communication in his divorce from Fergie.

He said, “My parents never figured it out. And who it hurt was us. Not to bag on my parents because they’re civil now, but they don’t go out of their way to talk to each other… But they don’t have the tools. And I’m OK with that.”

Duhamel used the example of his lived experience as the child of divorced parents to model what he didn’t want to do with his own ex-wife and son.

In the Fatherly interview, he noted that Fergie was very much forward-thinking in how they should relate to each other post-divorce. He stated, “Fergie, she was very much, ‘No matter what, we have to be civil for Axl.’”

It's important to recognize that not everyone has the opportunity to maintain an open dialogue with their ex, especially if co-parenting in an emotionally tense situation where an ex causes active harm. Sometimes, people navigating a co-parenting situation don’t have the option to stay close to each other; they just have to stay the course and protect themselves as much as they can.

Kids of divorce do benefit when they see their parents exemplify respect and care in their interactions. To do so signifies that the dark, stormy emotions of the breakup have passed, and all members of the family are looking toward a brighter future.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.