The Heartbreaking Message In Suzanne Somers' Last Actual Social Media Post Before Her Death

Fans of the sitcoms “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step” were heartbroken to learn that actress and writer Suzanne Somers, who was featured in both, passed away on October 15, 2023, just a day shy of her 77th birthday. The news was confirmed to PEOPLE by Somers’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay.

Somers fought through a lengthy battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer for over two decades.

Just 10 weeks before her passing, Somers took to Instagram to share updates about her life and health with her fans, which is now rather tear-jerking to look back on.

Somers revealed that she was familiar with fighting cancer and was ready to put on her ‘battle gear’ for the next fight after her most recent relapse.

A little over two months before she passed away, Somers, whose Instagram account usually features ad-sponsored content, hopped on the platform to personally provide updates about her situation with her 257,000 followers.

“Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health,” she wrote in the caption of her post which depicted a photo of herself and her husband, Alan Hamel.

“As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down.”

Somers shared that she turned to “the best” alternative and conventional treatments to fight her cancer, revealing that it was not “new territory” for her.

“I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter,” she wrote.

Somers praised her husband, Alan, who has been by her side “every step of the way,” and the experience has brought them closer than ever. She also added that her “incredible” family has been “so supportive” and helped keep her business up and running.

Somers’ business was centered around health and wellness, mainly focused on natural health.

“Thank you for the continued love and support,” she addressed all of her fans. “It’s only about who you love and who loves you — and I love you!”

Fans were rooting for Somers as she bravely went into battle against her breast cancer. Unfortunately, just 10 weeks later, Somers passed away at home.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” her publicist disclosed to PEOPLE in a statement.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Suzanne Somers lived an extraordinary life, indeed.

In addition to being a successful actress, Somers authored 27 books, mostly regarding the topic of natural health. She shared her tips on weight loss, exercise, and how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Somers also largely promoted “ThighMaster,” which she credited to her physical fitness. She was a regular guest on “FOX & Friends,” with her husband Alan, where they gushed about their marriage.

"[We're] madly in love. We are still really just in love," Somers once said of her husband Alan on the show as he sat right beside her. "We love each other, but we're in love."

"She won't leave me alone," Alan said sarcastically.

Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

When Somers spoke about how she managed to release 27 books, she said, "I'm Irish. We write or drink. I do both."

Although some people disagreed with her holistic approach when it came to treating her cancer, where she opted for alternative remedies instead of chemotherapy, it gave her 23 more years, as she was originally diagnosed in 2000.

Regardless of how we would treat our own cancer, should we ever have to face it, it does not negate the fact that Somers was a remarkable individual who left behind an impactful legacy on both her family and friends.

“There were all these plans and she was always working and dreaming and had brought her family into the business, and the grandchildren and step-children were all part of the business,” Somers’ publicist added.

While Somers may no longer physically here after her brave battle with cancer, this does not mean that she lost the fight. For over two decades, she continued to persist and wrestle with the disease that attempted to strip her of her life even sooner. That is something to be honored and commended.

We are wishing her family and friends comfort during this difficult time of grief and heartache.

