Former ‘Laguna Beach’ Star Called ‘Poor’ For Only Having A Net Worth Of $300K And Working A 'Normal' 9-to-5 Job

A former reality star shocked fans after they learned of his alleged network and current career, which one TikToker deemed a “normal person job.”

Many people believed that, given his history, he should be earning more, with some even dubbing him as “poor.” Instead, the reality star's present financial situation mirrors that of the majority of the population, warranting commendation.

‘Laguna Beach’ star Talan Torriero has a supposed network of $300k and works in digital marketing.

In 2004, MTV lauded its pilot of the reality series “Laguna Beach,” which followed the lives of a group of high school students in the town during their senior year.

One of the cast members was Talan Torriero, who appeared in the first two seasons of the show. However, his career in Hollywood didn’t last long. He was set to co-host MTV’s “Total Request Live,” but blew off the gig, and his absence may have cost him a role in the hit reality series “The Hills.”

"They [MTV] were pretty upset with me for a long time. It was a bad move on my part. I was a young punk kid, I didn't know any better,” Torriero told E! News. “So I don't know if there was bad blood, and maybe that's why I wasn't at all featured on The Hills even as a guest person, or just because I didn't really have a storyline."

Today, the 37-year-old lives in Nebraska with his wife, Danielle, and their three children, Bronson, Hudson, and Anderson. He works in digital marketing, making social media ads for clients such as Smile Direct Club and NordicTrack.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he currently has a net worth of around $300,000.

Given his former career, some fans were stunned to learn that he works a “normal 9-to-5 job.” One TikToker even labeled his net worth as that of a “poor” person.

In his response on TikTok, Torriero argued that this is far from the truth and emphasized the importance of working a “normal 9-to-5 job” after being in the spotlight early on in his career.

“When is it a failure to work a normal 9-to-5 job?” he questioned. “The whole Hollywood life and that kind of business was fun for a little bit when I was in my 20s, but when I got a little bit older and wanted to have kids, have a family, build a life, I realized that I needed to switch professions to something that had legs and growth.”

Torriero insisted that it is unfair that so many people insult those who previously worked in Hollywood and now work 9-to-5 jobs, like most full-time workers in the U.S.

He also advised people not to fall for everything they read on the internet, claiming that his actual net worth is significantly higher than $300,000.

"I’ve been fortunate in my life. I've made some smart decisions. [My net worth] is significantly higher than that,” he clarified. “But at the same time, to say that $300,000 makes me poor … I mean, there are a lot of people in this country, in this world, that are struggling. And to call out that $300,000 as a net worth makes you poor, dude that is sad.”

Torriero is not the only celebrity to drift from the spotlight and work a regular job.

Dylan Sprouse, who starred alongside his brother as a child in the Disney Channel hit series “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” now works as a businessman and brewer. He opened All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, New York.

Rob Van Winkle, the rapper behind the hit song “Ice Ice Baby,” became a home renovator and flipper after struggling to make another hit.

Who are we to judge what former celebrities choose to do for a living after they've left the spotlight? If anything, we should be applauding those who go into the typical 9 to 5 workforce. It promotes the idea of humility and relatability, showing that they are not above traditional forms of employment.

It can also help celebrities stay grounded and connected to everyday life, fostering a deeper understanding and empathy for the struggles of the average person. People are often quick to criticize Hollywood celebrities for being out of touch with reality. However, when they act as "normal" people, we insult them and insinuate that they should be doing more with their lives.

Ultimately, celebrities working regular jobs can help break down societal barriers and stereotypes, promoting a more inclusive and understanding society. Most importantly, Torriero appears to be more than happy with his current arrangements, and that is what truly matters!

