Eva Longoria Says She Feels ‘Anxious’ For Americans Dealing With ‘Homelessness’ And ‘Taxes’ After Leaving The ‘Dystopian’ Country Post-Election

Actress Eva Longoria revealed that, following the results of the 2024 presidential election, she and her family have decided to move outside of the United States. She doesn't feel comfortable staying in a country that doesn't prioritize her rights, and she's not alone.

However, while many Americans, too, feel depleted and stressed about the impending changes, most don't have the access and funds to leave the country. Longoria admitted that's who she feels anxious for.

Eva Longoria said that she feels 'anxious' for Americans dealing with 'homelessness' and 'taxes' post-election.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Longoria explained that she and her family have chosen to split their time between Mexico and Spain following President-Elect Donald Trump's win. The post-election results cemented Longoria's decision to prioritize her and her family's well-being.

"I had my whole adult life here," Longoria told the publication of America. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to [crap] on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

Homelessness is a major issue in this country, especially in California.

In January 2023, the percentage of people experiencing homelessness in California was 0.46% of the state's population — one of the highest rates in the country. California also had the highest percentage of people experiencing homelessness without shelter in the United States, with 68% of the state's homeless population unsheltered.

According to CNN, the state has spent upwards of $17.5 billion trying to combat homelessness over the last several years. However, during that same time frame, from 2018 to 2022, the state's homeless population steadily grew.

While the homeless problem is something that weighed on Longoria, it was Trump's victory that she said was the final straw.

"The shocking part is not that he won," she continued. "It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office. If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place."

Many of Trump's policies will directly harm marginalized communities, especially immigrants, trans people, women, and people of color.

As outlined in Project 2025, and as Trump has said himself, under his second administration, the federal government will deport millions of immigrants, including individuals who were born in this country. Trump has made it abundantly clear that he plans to end birthright citizenship for millions of people, though he is expected to face an immense amount of opposition.

Trump has taken credit for overturning Roe v. Wade. According to AP News, he admitted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he would veto a federal abortion ban if legislation reached his desk; however, leaving this decision in the hands of states puts many women at risk.

He's also called for rolling back on diversity and legal protections for LGBTQ+ citizens, as well as other transphobic policies and the restriction of gender-affirming care.

Ultimately, what Project 2025 has proposed — and what Trump himself has promised his devoted followers — will negatively impact marginalized communities the most. A second Trump term will undeniably hit them the hardest.

"It was like, 'Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?'" Longoria questioned. "I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, 'Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.'"

Longoria admitted that it's a 'privilege' for her to be able to protect her family and move away.

"I get to escape and go somewhere," she said. "Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

The "Desperate Housewives" actress now lives with her husband, José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son, Santiago, in Mexico and Spain. She frequents places in Europe and South America for work but doesn't spend much of her free time in Los Angeles anymore.

It's certainly a privilege to be able to leave this country, and Longoria isn't alone in her post-election fear and panic.

Many Americans are looking to move abroad following the post-election results.

According to CNBC, Google Trends showed that searches related to "leaving the country" and "how to move to …" spiked following the news that Trump would be returning to the White House. Searches for "how to move to Canada" also peaked on Nov. 6, with Google Trends showing the highest interest in the phrase among Democratic states, like Vermont, Maine, Oregon, and Washington.

A survey conducted earlier this month found that 21% of Americans said they would consider moving abroad if their preferred candidate lost the race.

However, much of the desire to move came from feeling frustrated rather than having any concrete plans. Among those polled, nearly 60% said they would be "very unlikely" to move, while only 2.6% said they were "very likely" to uproot and leave.

Between visas, moving costs, and the difficulty of assimilating to a new country, it's certainly not an easy or accessible decision.

