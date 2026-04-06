Why The Original Dewey Actor Isn’t In The ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Revival Despite Being Offered ‘Buckets Of Money’

20 years after it went off the air, “Malcolm in the Middle” is returning for a four-episode revival. “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” is the latest in a string of revivals that streaming services have made possible, and fans are delighted to see the beloved sitcom return.

Unfortunately for those who want the revival to remain as faithful to the original as possible, there will be one noticeable change. Variety reported that the original cast will remain intact, except for Malcolm’s younger brother, Dewey. Apparently, Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey on the show’s original run, has moved on to new ventures in life.

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Per Sullivan’s on-screen mom confirmed that he is so engrossed in his education that he will not be returning.

Bryan Cranston, who portrayed Malcolm and Dewey’s dad Hal, opened up about why “there’s no role I’d want to revisit more than Hal” in an interview with The Guardian. The outlet also spoke with Jane Kaczmarek, who played Malcolm and Dewey’s mom, Lois. She shared that one of her fictional sons will not be a part of the revival.

When asked about Per Sullivan, Kaczmarek said, “He’s studying Dickens and is an incredible student — they offered him buckets of money to come back, and he just said: ‘No thank you.’” The former actor is pursuing his master’s degree at Harvard University and didn’t want to put his education on hold for the show.

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With Per Sullivan refusing to return, even for a sizable paycheck, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be taking on the role of a grown-up Dewey in the revival, per Variety.

Per Sullivan is far from the only member of the original cast who took some time away from acting.

Cranston was actually the first to reveal that Per Sullivan would likely not be a part of the revival. Last year, in an appearance on David Spade and Dana Carvey’s podcast "Fly on the Wall," he explained, “He’s really, really smart, and he’s getting his master’s at Harvard right now.”

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Per Sullivan’s former TV dad reached out to talk about the revival, and he said he thought it was “fantastic,” but had no interest in being involved, noting that he hadn’t really acted since he was 9.

Bruce Alan Bennett | Shutterstock

He isn’t the only “Malcolm in the Middle” cast member who stepped away from Hollywood, at least for a period of time. Kaczmarek took some time away from show business after the series ended to focus on raising her three children following her divorce. Frankie Muniz, who played the titular role of Malcolm, took up racecar driving for a while before he and his wife opened an olive oil business.

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Plenty of stars have chosen to pursue their educational goals, even when it seemed like they already had it all.

This includes other former child stars like Bridgit Mendler, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Ariel Winter, according to People Magazine. Some chose to return to the spotlight once they graduated, while others decided it was time to work towards other goals in life.

Celebrities like Emma Watson, Glen Powell, and Megan Thee Stallion also went back to school after they gained fame, but none of them gave up their work in Hollywood for other industries the way a number of child stars have.

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The benefit that comes to mind the most when people think about attending college is having a chance at a higher-earning career afterward, but these stars obviously don’t need that. There are other benefits that aren’t discussed as much, though. College gives students the chance to better understand who they are and what they believe through their learning, and it is a great opportunity to make new connections.

Some fans will surely be disappointed to hear Per Sullivan will not be a part of the revival as Dewey, but he’s clearly chosen the right path for himself and is finding happiness outside of the box some might try to put him in.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.