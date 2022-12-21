Man Fathered 82 Children In 9 Years

Ed Houben was a virgin until the age of 34. Then, he became the biological father of 82 children.

And that number has continued growing over the years to more than 100.

Ed Houben fathered 82 children in 9 years.

Der Spiegel reports that the 42-year-old Dutchman performs his services for free, offering women and couples a chance to conceive a child without the expense of using a sperm bank.

But Houben is different from typical sperm donors in that he actually has sex with the women to whom he is donating. According to his own self-collected data, Houben succeeds in producing a child 80% of the time.

While what he does is perfectly legal, Der Spiegel notes that if any of his clients tried to sue him for child support, he’d have no legal grounds to stop them.

Houben, who the Daily Mail described as the “most prolific professional baby maker in the world,” meets his clients through SpermaSpender.de, which, as Gawker explains, is “a German sperm donation network that encourages women and donors to connect independently and set up donation contracts on their own terms.”

In 2008, the Telegraph wrote about Houben, who, at the time, simply gave his sperm sample to women, instead of having sex with them as he does now.

“I do it because I know how hard it is for people who desperately want a child,” he told the Telegraph. “Also going through fertility clinics can be very time-consuming and costly for them.”

The latest round of Houben stories had come three months after a self-described “donorsexual” made headlines for fathering 14 kids without ever having sex.

However, in 2015, it was reported that Houben was up to 106 babies with more to come. Two-thirds of his babies were made a natural way, while a third were made via artificial insemination.

He had reportedly been fathering 10 children every year for the last 15 years. The media even started to call him the "Sperminator."

Houben has had clients fly in from all over the world and sometimes, they are willing to fly him in as well. And his clients seem to have nothing but good things to say about him.

Houben also has his own website where he explains a little about himself and what he does.

It reads, "For a long time I thought that countless men would want to help with something this beautiful. And I was touched deeply again when I learned that quite a few men would help but never want to hear from the children again!

And this does not have to be per se if the mother(s), father(s), or child(ren) do not want it but it should be possible if they do.

I think it is an inalienable right! So that is why I became a donor. If people can convince me that I would feel well with them if I were their child, I am happy to help them with the sperm cell they need. From the outset I had the honor of helping a lot of people to become parents.

Because they are always very happy with their children, it sometimes takes a long while before we get back into contact.

Maybe a child will start looking for itself. So I wanted a website, so those who look for me after many years (especially children looking for their roots), have a fair chance to do so!"

Huffington Post Weird News is a contributor that focuses on the most entertaining news stories from around the globe.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in 2012.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Huffington Post. Reprinted with permission from the author.