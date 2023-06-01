Why Johnny Depp's Son Stays Out Of The Spotlight Unlike His Famous Dad & Sister

With Lily-Rose Depp's "The Idol" premiering soon and Johnny Depp's "Jeanne du Barry" on the horizon, we're once again reminded that there is a third, less spoken-about Depp comfortably sitting in the shadows of his famous family.

Johnny Depp's son, John Christopher Depp III, AKA Jack Depp, prefers to stay away from the spotlight and disappears from the public eye whenever he seems to feel like it. This is likely because of his private upbringing and health battle.

Who is Jack Depp? Details about Johnny Depp's son and Lily-Rose Depp's brother.

The son to parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Jack, along with Lily-Rose, was actually raised away from the craziness of Hollywood until they were old enough to manage it all.

Born on April 9, 2002, in the small town of Neuilly-sur-Seine in France, 21-year-old Jack, who seems to have differed from his 24-year-old sister, Lily-Rose, has no social media presence and frankly, hasn't shown any desire to be known in the same way as his father.

Paradis told Belgium's Weekend Knack Magazine, via People Magazine, back in 2007 that they made a conscious effort to keep them away from the limelight, saying "Look, now I indeed keep them away from the cameras, because I don’t want our children to be forced to share in our fame against their will. They didn’t ask for that."

She added that when they were older, they would have a choice, saying "The day that they will decide for themselves to do things that might bring them into the spotlights, then I won’t stop them."

Jack Depp is an artist, musician and occasional actor.

Johnny Depp confirmed in a 2014 interview that his son is a talented artist and musician.

“My boy Jack has always been a very talented craftsman," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor told The Inquirer. "He draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!"

Johnny told Rolling Stone in 2018 that his son was part of a band called Clown Boner, in which Jack appeared to play guitar. However, the group appears to be no longer active.

Jack did briefly star opposite his sister, Lily-Rose, in the 2016 movie "Yoga Hosers," though his role is minor.

Jack Depp has also reportedly suffered from health problems.

In 2018, Paradis skipped the premiere of her movie "A Knife In The Heart" to be there for Jack while he was sick, though we never found out exactly what was going on. Jack was 16 at the time.

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” director Yann Gonzales explained at the time.

Not much else is known about the third Depp, but it's plain to see that he remains quite close to his family and enjoys his time spent on the sideline, cheering them all on.

Jack Depp and Lily-Rose Depp appear to be quite close.

In 2021, Lily-Rose spoke to Keira Knightly for Interview Magazine about her brother and what it was like for them growing up, and how they would communicate together in school.

"My brother and I are three years apart, so there were moments where we overlapped at the same school," she said. "Not that he wanted anything to do with me. He was like, 'Don’t even come talk to me with your friends.' And I was like, 'You don’t want the cool older girls to come talk to you? What’s wrong with you?' But we’re best buds now."

When they did talk at school and wanted to keep things between the two of them, they would tap into their French cultures and speak in the "secret language." She said, "When my brother and I were at the same school, whenever we wanted to say something that was going to stay just between us, we could say it in French and nobody would understand."

In 2020, when her brother turned 18, she penned a sweet post for him on Instagram, captioning it "My little baby Jackie is 18. My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!"

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics.