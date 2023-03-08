Demi Moore Is So 'Determined' To Help Bruce Willis Meet Their Grandchild That She Moved In With His Wife To Care For Him

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have long been thought of as Hollywood’s friendliest exes.

Willis, 68, and Moore, 60, were married for 13 years before splitting in 2000. Together, they have three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

But their amicable split has turned into one of most enduring friendships and co-parenting relationships in Hollywood, and even though their kids are all grown up, their bond remains strong.

Fans of the "Die Hard" actor will know that Willis is battling a degenerative form of dementia known as frontotemporal dementia and Moore has reportedly stepped up to help with his care.

Moore has moved in with Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, to care for him, because she’s ‘determined’ to help him live long enough to meet his first grandchild. Willis and Moore’s oldest daughter Rumer, 34, is pregnant with her first baby.

A family friend told Radar Online in February that Willis is “determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life.”

“He’s dead-set that this new baby is going to get the best he has to offer,” reported the friend.

Willis received a tragic diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia on February 16, 2023.

He had stepped away from acting in March 2022, due to an initial diagnosis of aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s communication, impacting speech and the way one understands spoken and written language.

According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, this progressive form of dementia causes “challenges in communication, as well as changes to one’s behavior, personality, or movement.”

The first public acknowledgment of the 68-year-old actor’s health struggles was made by his wife, Heming, with a heartfelt statement on Instagram on March 30, 2022, when she announced his aphasia diagnosis.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support,” Heming stated.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” ended the announcement.

What made the statement unique was that it was signed by Willis’ current wife Heming and their daughters, Mabel, 10 and Evelyn, 7, along with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

As Willis’ health declines rapidly, his whole family has rallied together again to support him and each other as he battles the disease, for which there is no cure.

It’s been reported that 'Demi has moved in' with Heming and Willis 'and she is not leaving until the very end.'

An inside source told Radar Online that “Demi has been a rock for the family and is determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on Earth will be filled with love.”

"At first no one outside the family could understand what Demi was doing living with her ex and his new wife, but now it makes sense," said the same source. “They know he won’t be around forever, so they’re cherishing every single moment,” noted another source.

Willis, his wife, his ex, and his 5 daughters are spending as much time together as they can. Moore has been a pillar of support to both Willis and Heming, having moved in with their family to help out during their difficult time.

Moore made a statement on Instagram on February 16, 2023, in which wrote that “our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis.”

Her post linked to the family’s full statement on Willis’ “painful” frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, and was signed “In Love and Gratitude, Ladies of Willis/Moore.”

After their heartfelt show of support, the family shared an extended statement on the website of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration which said that frontotemporal dementia “is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately."

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease,” the statement continued.

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” his family stated. They acknowledged the outpouring of generosity they’d received from fans, saying “We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time.”

“Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” the statement ended, signed by Hemings, Moore, and their daughters.

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration acknowledges that there is no cure for frontotemporal dementia, and “no way to prevent its onset.” As his family offers their love and support, a source reported to Radar Online that “there are days when they see glimpses of the old Bruce, but they are brief and far between."

While this devastating chapter in the Willis family’s world continues to unfold, their combined efforts to care for Willis are a true testament to the power of blended families and a love that knows no boundaries.

