Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Yet Another Woman — A Look Back At His Violent History Of Abuse

Chris Brown has been accused of hitting a woman in an LA home and is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD responded to a radio call about an argument at a residence in the San Fernando Valley area.

Officers told NBC that by the time police arrived at the scene on the morning of Friday, June 18, Brown was no longer present. They stated further that the incident "is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office."

TMZ reports the alleged victim claims the Grammy Award-winning singer "smacked the back of her head so hard her weave came off."

Brown has a long history of legal troubles, having faced accusations of violence against women that date back to the early days of his career and the singer’s well-documented conviction on domestic violence-related charges stemming from his physical abuse of then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Chris Brown’s History of Alleged Violence Against Women

February 2009: Brown was arrested for assaulting Rihanna.

In February 2009, then-19-year-old Brown made headlines after Rihanna was hospitalized following an altercation between them the night before the Grammy Awards.

Images of Rihanna with cuts and bruises across her face were shared widely. Brown would later describe the assault saying, “With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip.”

Brown was later charged with felony assault likely to cause great bodily injuryand making criminal threats. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to community labor, five years’ probation and domestic violence counseling.

His probation report revealed two previous incidents "related to domestic violence" against Rihanna. The first took place in Europe three months before his 2009 arrest, and the second took place in Barbados that same January.

March 2011: Brown allegedly threw a chair out of a window after a "Good Morning America" interview.

Brown sat down with “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts in 2011. Over the course of the interview, he was asked a question about what happened with Rihanna.

Brown reportedly became so enraged that, during a commercial break, he shattered his dressing room window with a chair, sending glass on to Times Square.

He later apologized saying he was "dissapointed" with the way he acted.

"I kept my composure throughout the whole interview, although you could see I was upset," he said. "I kept my composure and did my performance, and when I got backstage, I just let off, like, steam. I just had to release the anger that I had inside me because I felt like I worked so hard for this music and I felt like people keep trying to take it away from me. So, yes, I got very emotional, and I apologize for acting like that."

June 2012: Brown and Drake got into a brawl at a New York City nightclub.

On Jun 14, 2012, police were called to a New York nightclub where five people sustained injuries during a fight that allegedly broke out between Brown, rapper Drake and their respective entourages.

According to reports, the pair's feud was sparked by their shared history of dating Rihanna, with bottles allegedly being thrown between the two parties.

January 2013: Brown allegedly assaulted Frank Ocean.

Singer Frank Ocean claimed Brown and his friends “jumped” him outside a Hollywood recording studio in an altercation over a parking spot.

No charges were brought against anyone involved.

June 2013: Brown allegedly assaults a woman in a club.

A woman accused Brown of shoving her to the ground so hard that she would later need surgery to repair torn ligaments.

The woman later sued Brown, to which he responded by denying the incident and filing a countersuit for defamation.

That month, Brown was also charged with a hit-and-run said to have taken place in May, but he was later cleared of the charge.

October 2013: Brown arrested for felony assault.

Brown was arrested and jailed along with his bodyguard after an altercation with two men outside a hotel in Washington D.C.

The charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor, to which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served, having already spent two days in jail.

November 2013: Brown is kicked out of rehab for violent behavior.

After entering a rehab facility to be treated for anger issues in October, Brown was swiftly expelled after allegedly throwing a rock at his mother’s car during a visit.

He was ordered to complete his treatment at another facility.

In February 2014, a judge extended his stay another two months, with documents from the facility revealing Brown had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

May 2015: Man accuses Brown of assault.

Brown avoided charges after a man alleged he was violently attacked by the singer and his friends during a basketball game in Las Vegas.

No charges were pursued against the singer or his peers.

January 2016: Brown investigated in assault battery and theft case.

Police in Las Vegas investigated Brown after a woman claimed the singer beat her and stole her phone during an altercation in a hotel room.

Brown denied the incident and was never charged.

August 2016: Brown is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Brown was arrested and charged after Baylee Curran, Miss California Regional 2016, told police he threatened her with a gun while she was admiring a piece of jewelry in his kitchen.

The case was later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

June 2017: Karreuche Tran is granted a restraining order against Brown.

Model and Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran was granted a 5-year restraining order against the singer.

Tran claimed Brown told several people he was going to kill her and allegeed in court that Brown texted her violent threats:

“I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games,” along with, “B*tch I will beat the s— out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

May 2018: A woman claims Brown sexually assaulted her in a lawsuit.

Brown was sued by a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by the singer at his home in Los Angeles in 2017.

The civil case was settled privately in 2020. LAPD did investigate the incident but no charges were brought against Brown.

January 2019: Brown arrested on rape charges in Paris.

On January 22, it was reported that Brown had been detained in Paris, France along with two others on charges of "aggravated rape" and multiple narcotics offenses.

The alleged incident took place on the night of Jan. 15-16. Brown denied the allegations and he was released without being charged, pending an investigation.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.