Business Hangs Sign That Claims It Would Be 'Detrimental' If They Hired 'Liberal' Employees — 'They Make Decisions Based On Their Emotions Not Logic'

A business sign has gone viral after they listed the one requirement they don't want in a potential job candidate.

Posting to the subreddit "r/antiwork" — an online forum where people can share any work-related struggles they are experiencing — an anonymous Reddit poster shared an advertisement they had seen in which a business had strictly laid out the type of employees they wanted to work for them.

A business sign claimed they refused to hire any 'liberal' employees as that would be 'detrimental' to their company.

In the photo the business sign had hung up in their establishment, the management bluntly stated that they refuse to hire any "liberals" that send in job applications.

"This is not because we disagree with their political views," the sign stated. "It is because working here requires superior reasoning, logic, and reading comprehension skills, and in our experience, Liberals are deficient in those areas."

Photo: Reddit

They continued, claiming that they find Liberals will often make decisions based on their emotions instead of logic, which is not what is required of their employees. "This would be very detrimental to our business," the advertisement added.

In the end, the management at the unnamed business made sure to apologize for any "inconvenience" that this will most likely cause for people who have submitted their applications for the open positions.

Many Reddit users pointed out that despite what the sign claims, it seems that this business does disagree with political views that aren't their own.

There's also the issue that everyone, not just Liberals, uses emotion to make decisions. In fact, according to Gallup, research has found that about 70% of decisions are based on emotional factors and only 30% are based on rational factors.

Refusing to hire employees because of their political stance can greatly hurt the success of a business.

This business claiming that they only want a certain type of employee to work for them neglects the chance to embrace a more diverse workforce.

By considering candidates from diverse backgrounds or hiring people who may not fall into the same political party, companies can tap into a broader range of skills, experiences, and expertise, increasing their chances of finding the best-suited candidates for the job.

Political beliefs should also not determine an individual's professional capabilities. Employees can keep their personal beliefs separate from their work responsibilities, ensuring a professional and inclusive environment.

Instead of banning job candidates based on their political beliefs, this business should focus on creating a workplace that values diversity and ensures that all employees are treated fairly and respectfully.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.