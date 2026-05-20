Astrologers Say These 5 Iconic Couples Would Probably Never Make It In Real Life, According To Their Zodiac Compatibility

There are some infamous TV and movie couples that stole our hearts the first time we saw them on our screens. Their undeniable chemistry felt like something that was next to impossible not to root for.

But according to astrologers, some of these iconic pairings would probably not stand the test of time in the real world, despite how their relationships played out in their fictional world. A deep dive by the tarot reading platform, Tarotoo, analyzed the astrological signs of the greatest TV and film couples to determine true compatibility, and the results were quite surprising.

Advertisement

Astrologers say these 5 iconic couples would probably never make it in real life:

1. Bella and Edward

Astrologers discovered that Bella and Edward from "Twilight" only have a 60% love compatibility. Since Bella is a Virgo, she is known for a more stable, grounded personality. Edward, on the other hand, is a Gemini but much different than the stereotypical Gemini. He's described as someone whose interests change quite quickly, and he can sometimes get bored being in one place for too long. His restlessness seems to also extend to people and relationships, too.

Advertisement

While a Gemini-Virgo combo can seem like it would be harmonious on the surface, these signs often engage in a lot of tension and challenges with each other. Trying to overcome these differences takes a real willingness that, for the most part, neither sign really wants to commit to.

2. Ae-sun and Gwan-sik

The leading couple from Netflix's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" is the second-least compatible, much to the dismay of fans who were rooting for them on the show. Similar to Bella and Edward, this couple has a love compatibility of only 63%. It's mostly due to the fact that their conflicting signs, Taurus and Gemini, heavily clash.

The fundamental differences between a Taurus and a Gemini often end up creating significant friction once daily life begins. Tauruses usually have a need for consistency that seemingly frustrates Gemini's need for variety. At the same time, Gemini's scattered attention doesn't align with Taurus's need to be valued consistently.

Advertisement

3. Damon and Elena

While their relationship seemed quite intense, and sometimes a bit toxic, as the leading couple on "The Vampire Diaries," astrologers at Tarotoo found that Damon and Elena have a pretty low compatibility at 63%. Damon is close to being a stereotypical Gemini, with his flamboyant personality.

On the other hand, Elena deviates from a standard Cancer personality, who are often more delicate and sensitive. Elena tended to have a bold, determined personality on the show, which wouldn't have worked if she were with Damon IRL.

Advertisement

4. Shane and Ilya

The couple that stole everyone's hearts on "Heated Rivalry" might not exactly have the best chance off the ice and even off-screen. According to astrologers, Shane and Ilya only have a 63% love compatibility.

It seems that's due to the fact that their signs, Gemini and Taurus, aren't that good a match. Similar to Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, the hockey couple would most likely be torn apart by one's desire for stability and the other's adventurous need to try new things and explore beyond the mundane.

5. Benedict and Sophie

OSCAR GONZALEZ FUENTES | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The new "Bridgerton" season brought about all the cuteness and love from Benedict and Sophie. But in the real world, the Sagittarius-Cancer couple would most likely not make it past the first meeting, let alone actually getting married like their characters.

Their compatibility is only 1% better than Shane and Ilya's or Damon and Elena's. But Sagittariuses tend to be explorers, similar to Geminis, and they are constantly wanting to try new things. While Cancers care about both emotions and habits.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.