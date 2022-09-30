Dua Lipa Spotted At Dinner Date With Trevor Noah Days After Hanging Out With Aron Piper

Fans are curious about Dua Lipa and Aron Piper's relationship after the singer was spotted out to dinner with Trevor Noah.

The 27-year-old pop star was seen with the 38-year-old comedian and former host of "The Daily Show" just days after she was last linked to Piper.

Noah and Lipa were seen having dinner together in New York City at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.

Photos of the two leaving appear to show them sharing a kiss, possibly just on the cheek though.

However, the last update in Lipa's dating life, a year after split from Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar Hadid, was that the singer was hanging out with Piper.

Are Dua Lipa and Aron Piper dating?

Lipa is reportedly single but was recently spotted looking cozy with Piper.

Back in June 2022, fans were shocked as it appeared Lipa had entered a love triangle with the Elite actor and UK singer FKA Twigs.

Dua Lipa and Arón Piper dancing together at a club in Madrid, Spain last night. pic.twitter.com/7gcnC3AMKu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 4, 2022

On June 4, 2022, video footage of Lipa at a nightclub in Madrid showed her dancing and grinding on Piper while music played in the background.

Immediately that night, rumors started flying that she was in a relationship with the actor.

The very next day, Twigs posted a video on TikTok showing her passionately kissing Piper on a beach, and thus, the love triangle commenced.

WHY IS FKA TWIGS MAKING OUT WITH ARON PIPER?? DID I MISS A WHOLE CHAPTER?? pic.twitter.com/xvrUsFK6Zm — hugo saw clairo (@hugowontbite) June 4, 2022

Fans all over Twitter joked about how “messy” the situation was, with some claiming that it was all a PR stunt in order to promote the singers’ new music.

Aron Piper and Dua Lipa were last seen together in September.

Footage from late September shows Piper meeting Lipa’s father at a party and more clips of the pair clubbing have kept popping up — but that’s about as far as it went.

| Dua Lipa introducing her friends and Aron Piper to her dad last night in CDMX. pic.twitter.com/pWjOQC4JRR — Dua Lipa Pop |10 (@DuaLipaPop) September 22, 2022

Neither Piper nor Lipa have confirmed any of the speculations.

Is Dua Lipa dating Trevor Noah?

In images exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com, Lipa and Noah appear to be very close but have not yet confirmed that they are officially dating.

| @DUALIPA out for dinner with @Trevornoah in NYC last night (28/09) pic.twitter.com/82cyJQvAG6 — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) September 29, 2022

Earlier this year in May, Noah split with his girlfriend of two years, actress Minka Kelly, allowing room for a new relationship to blossom.

Although there have been no prior signs of the relationship between Noah and Lipa, they appeared fairly cozy with one another as they sat and ate at dinner and hugged and kissed each other goodbye.

Having just announced his departure from The Daily Show after manning the helm for seven years, Noah is likely trying to figure out where the next chapter of his life will take him.

He expressed his gratitude to the Comedy Central studio, his producers, Paramount Plus, and all of the fans who have stuck with him over the years as his viewership declined.

“I just found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” he said on the 7th-anniversary episode.

“I found myself thinking throughout the time…that after the seven years, my time is up.”

Noah will remain the host until the studio figures out how to move forward with The Daily Show while the rest of us sit tight to see how Noah and Lipa are going to move forward with their rumored romance.

