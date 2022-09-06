Fans Think Adele Is Secretly Married After Spotting Clue In Recent Instagram

At Sunday night's Creative Emmy Awards, 34-year-old British singer, Adele, got one step closer to joining the list of EGOT winners after securing the Emmy for Best Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded) with her TV concert special, “Adele: One Night Only.”

To celebrate, she posted a no-makeup selfie of herself with her Emmy win and thanked all of the people who helped her get there, cheering “Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch!”

Fans, however, believe they spotted something that might be cause for another celebration — a clue that she and her boyfriend have tied the knot!

Are Adele and Rich Paul married?

In the background of Adele’s Instagram post, fans noticed a game box that reads “The Paul’s” and pointed to Adele’s relationship status with her 40-year-old sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, as the reason behind the specialized item.

The “Easy On Me” singer confirmed her relationship with Paul in July 2021 after finalizing her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a 9-year-old son named Angelo.

“‘The Paul’s,’” one person noticed in the comments of the post, “is you married?!”

Quickly, other fans rushed to figure out what the box meant and what exactly the box was.

Some fans noted that it could be Mahjong tiles, Dominoes, or a luxurious Rummikub set, but the nameplate is what’s really throwing the fans off.

“I can’t tell if I am more excited about it or upset at the bad punctuation,” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted that if the pair truly did elope, then the box would read “The Pauls” and not “The Paul’s,” but others are simply chalking it up to a human error.

Earlier this year, fans believed that Adele had gotten engaged thanks to a ring she was wearing.

After Adele was spotted wearing a chunk of a diamond on her left ring finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards, she cleared the air about her potential engagement to Paul in her September 2022 cover story for Elle Magazine.

Adele has previously denied marriage rumors.

“I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she said, addressing the ring.

Throughout the interview, she repeatedly denies being married, saying things like “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married,” and “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married,” but fans aren’t convinced.

On February 11, 2022, Adele appeared on The Graham Norton Show and dodged the vague questioning posed by Graham Norton himself.

“I don’t know if anyone all noticed on Tuesday night when you were sat at the piano singing,” he said, referring to her performance at the BRIT Awards, “microphone in right hand, I thought ‘left hand didn’t move as much as normal, it seemed heavier.’”

Heavier, of course, due to the massive diamond on her finger that she continues to deny proves anything about her relationship status, saying “as if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t.”

Norton replies, saying “I have to say, as a casual observer, it looks like you are,” to which she replies, “All right.”

“I’m taking that as a yes,” he says, ending the conversation filled with laughs and dodges and vague questions and answers leaving everyone just as clueless about her relationship status as they were before.

