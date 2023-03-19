Anne Hathaway's Strict Demands For Her On-Set Chefs — Why She's Considered A 'Nightmare' To Deal With

For most people, Anne Hathaway is a beloved celebrity often praised for her stunning performances in several films.

The 40-year-old actress has starred in many cult classics, including 'The Princess Diaries,' 'Ella Enchanted,' and 'The Devil Wears Prada,' to name a few.

While Hathaway has garnered a loyal fanbase throughout her career, she's reportedly also gained a reputation for being a "diva" while on set and has even been labeled a terror to work with.

Why Anne Hathaway was once considered a 'nightmare' to deal with.

The 'Oceans 8' actress was once accused of being "too picky" after she had strict demands for her on-set chef, sending her breakfast back multiple times because the order was continuously being messed up.

According to TMZ, while Hathaway was shooting a commercial on the Paramount lot in October 2015, she had ordered an English muffin, a poached egg, and an avocado for breakfast.

The first time she ordered the meal, she sent it back to the chef after noticing the poached egg was runny. When the amended meal was returned to her, Hathaway sent it back once again because the English muffin had grown cold while the chef had made the second poached egg.

The third time her breakfast was brought out, Hathaway refused to eat it because the second poached egg had grown cold while the chef had reheated the English muffin. When the meal was brought out for the fourth and final time, Hathaway turned it away because while waiting for her meal she decided she wanted a fried egg instead.

The entire debacle apparently angered both the on-set chef and various employees. It was then, that Anne Hathaway was considered a "nightmare" to deal with.

The 'One Day' actress was also further accused of being a diva after she sent a list of demands to attend a cancer research charity event called the Pink Party Gala, according to Radar Online.

A source told the publication that staff working the event claimed an email had been sent by Hathaway's team, expressing "concern" that people would try to go up to Hathaway and ask for photos and autographs.

"Everyone was asked not to talk to her," a source said, adding that other stars who attended the event didn't have the same demands as Hathaway.

“I know in the past our hosts have mingled in the party, but each person is different. We are trying to respect her space."

At the event, Hathaway was further accused of being "rude," and didn't seem happy while talking to the few guests she decided to speak to at the event.

Hathaway was once the center of a brutal online hate train after accepting an Oscar in 2013.

In 2013, Hathaway won an Academy Award for her portrayal in the 2012 musical 'Les Misérables.' During her acceptance speech, however, the actress was accused of not sounding "genuine" enough and faking her entire speech.

The entire incident led to Hathaway experiencing social media hate, which was dubbed #HathaHate during the early 2010s.

In an October 2016 interview with The Guardian, Hathaway addressed the criticism and the toll filming 'Les Misérables' had taken on her physical and mental health.

"It’s an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy — I didn’t feel that way," she told the publication. "I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime, and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings."

"I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time," Hathaway continued, referencing the poor reception of her speech. "That’s the truth and that’s what happened. It sucks. But what you learn from it is that you only feel like you can die from embarrassment, you don’t actually die."

Hathaway, unfortunately, became the victim of Hollywood's misogyny against female actresses and entertainers, a phenomenon that many have called being 'woman'd.'

We've seen it happen to celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, and Millie Bobby Brown. People suddenly turn on these women for no reason at all and begin criticizing every aspect of their lives, from the way they dress and the way they walk.

These unrealistic standards have forced women like Hathaway to apologize for simply taking up space when in reality, they are simply being ridiculed for being authentically themselves.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics.