How Casey Anthony Has Made Money From Caylee's Murder Amid Peacock Docuseries Backlash

Peacock is facing backlash after the release of a teaser trailer for “Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies,” a three-part documentary series that will be released on the streaming platform on November 29.

"After 11 years, Casey Anthony breaks her silence for the first time on camera," reads a tweet the first announced the series.

In 2011, Anthony was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony who was last seen on June 16, 2008, and wasn’t reported missing until the following month.

The child’s body was found six months later, after many lies from Anthony that skewed the investigation.

Anthony was convicted of four misdemeanor counts of lying to investigators but was acquitted of Caylee’s murder, manslaughter and child abuse charges.

The public, however, is not convinced of her innocence and has been sharing their outrage toward the Peacock docuseries.

“Who gave this a green light? We need to stop obsessing over these awful people,” reads one reply to the trailer.

“STOP GIVING THESE PEOPLE PLATFORMS,” demands another.

However, this isn’t the first time Anthony has profited from her daughter’s death.

Casey Anthony has been paid for sharing Caylee’s story in the past.

While Peacock has not yet released details on whether Anthony was paid for the series, the now-36-year-old has been criticized for selling her story in the past.

Anthony was paid $200,000 for photos of Caylee.

In 2010, it was revealed during Anthony’s trial that she had received $200,000 in licensing fees from ABC News.

The network paid for exclusive rights to photos and videos of Anthony, her family and Caylee.

Anthony allegedly teamed with a producer to pitch a $750,000 interview special in 2011.

At the time, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that producer Scott Sternberg had teamed up with Anthony, shortly after her acquittal, and was shopping the idea to networks.

Sternberg was allegedly asking between $500,000 and $750,000 to deliver Anthony. However, the production never transpired.

Anthony went on to launch a private investigation firm.

Her latest business venture, according to a 2021 report from People, is intended to help women who are wrongfully accused of crimes.

In December 2020, Anthony filed paperwork to open a private investigation company in South Florida.

Her various money-making schemes have left many questioning the sincerity of her claims of innocence and her latest Peacock documentary will only intensify that scrutiny.

With Caylee’s death still unsolved, a docuseries covering her story may be helpful to renew interest in her case. But, many fear Peacock’s attempts to do so will be distorted by featuring Anthony’s own perspective on a crime she may have gotten away with committing.

Alice Kelly is YourTango’s Deputy News and Entertainment Editor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.