Casey Anthony's Ex-Friend Reveals Why He Was ‘Wrong’ To Believe She Murdered Caylee

Could you tell if someone you knew and spent time with was capable of murder? That’s a question Clint House has asked himself repeatedly throughout the years.

House is the former friend of Casey Anthony, the woman who became “America's most hated mom” after the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

At the time of Caylee’s disappearance and death, House was living with Casey’s boyfriend Anthony Lazzaro.

House admits he was one of many people who believed Casey was guilty of murdering her daughter, despite her 2011 acquittal.

But now, House says an unreleased documentary has complicated his opinion and forced him to question was he previously believed.

Casey Anthony’s former friend says the documentary could prove she’s innocent.

Taking to TikTok, House says that, despite being someone who “was calling for Casey’s head,” new information will be shared in an upcoming Casey Anthony documentary in production for NBC’s Peacock streaming service has changed his perspective.

“I was wrong,” House stated in an August 29 TikTok video. Over the years, he has offered different perspectives on Casey’s state of mind leading up to Caylee’s disappearance, which launched a six-month nationwide search for the toddler.

What happened to Caylee Anthony?

Caylee Anthony was reported missing by her grandmother on July 15, 2008, nearly a month after she last saw her on June 16.

Casey gave various conflicting accounts of when she last saw Caylee, most notably claiming she had been kidnapped by her nanny.

In July, Casey was arrested on child neglect charges and charges of lying to the police.

The nationwide search for Caylee gripped the headlines until December 2, when a utility worker discovered skeletal remains in a forested area near Caylee’s grandparents’ home. Forensic testing confirmed the remains belonged to Caylee.

Casey Anthony’s parents were the first to report Caylee missing after retrieving Casey’s car from impoundment and finding a horrifying stench.

She became a suspect in the case when police began finding holes in the story she gave them. Around that time, investigators used cadaver dogs to identify the stench in the car, confirming the smell came from human decomposition.

Investigators would also learn that the nanny Casey alleged that Caylee was with did not exist, as was the case with her supposed job at Universal Studios.

Casey was arrested on July 16 and initially charged with child neglect, lying to investigators, and interfering with a criminal investigation. In October, Casey was charged with her daughter’s murder.

She wouldn’t stand trial until May 2011. A jury of seven women and five men was tasked with determining whether Casey was guilty of her daughter’s murder and whether she should face the death penalty.

Her defense team claimed Caylee had drowned in the family’s pool and Casey’s father, George Anthony, staged a cover-up.

On July 5, 2011, Casey was found not guilty of murder after less than 11 hours of deliberation, to the shock of many across the country.

She was sentenced to time served for lying to police throughout the investigation.

Clint House previously insisted Casey Anthony was guilty.

House recalled seeing Casey shortly after the time Caylee would have disappeared. His roommate was dating Casey at the time.

“She just didn’t seem like there was anything wrong,” House said in a Reelz documentary back in 2018, according to Fox News.

“She was like, ‘Hey, how’s it going? Good to see you.’ Then we went our separate ways. That’s the hardest part about this whole story, is that she was just completely so normal during the time Caylee was supposedly missing.”

House also recalled Caylee from meeting a few times before her disappearance. “She was a very intelligent 2-year-old,” he recalled.

“She was going on 3 [years old] before she went missing, but she was probably one of the sweetest little girls. Very articulate for her age,” he continued.

“You could understand 90 percent of the words that were coming out of her mouth when she was talking to you. She seemed just so full of life, and she was just a great little girl. She was very well-behaved.”

In 2018, House said he believed Casey was guilty of the murder. “She’s lying about everything,” he said.

“And that interview, where she says she sleeps pretty good at night, are you kidding me? If I was put on trial for killing my kid, and I was acquitted because I didn’t do it, as soon as I walked out those doors at the courthouse, I would be on a manhunt trying to find out who killed my kid,” he explained.

“I wouldn’t sleep again until I found out who killed my kid. That says everything you need to know.”

Now, House is one of several sources claiming a new documentary could vindicate Casey.

It’s unclear if this is the same documentary a source close to Casey spoke to PEOPLE about in April this year, but the insider made similar claims about an upcoming production.

"She's waited almost 14 years to really talk deeply about her experience," the source told the outlet. "She's now getting ready to tell her truth. She feels like it's time."

Later, the source added, “now she feels like it's time for her to set the record straight and say what she needs to say. She wants her voice to be heard."

Angela Andaloro is a writer who passionately explores all things entertainment, parenting, and true crime. Follow her on Twitter here.