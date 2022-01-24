Texas Woman Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Buy A 1-Year-Old Child For $500,000 At Walmart

Rebecca Lanette Taylor, a 49-year-old woman in Texasm has been arrested for allegedly trying to buy a child at Walmart.

After leaving the store, the mother called the police and relayed the incident. Taylor was arrested and held at the Houston County Jail. She was charged with a third-degree felony which was the sale or purchase of a child.

However, she was released on a $50,000 bail soon after.

Rebecca Lanette Taylor allegedly asked a mother if she could buy her 1-year-old while the pair were in a Walmart checkout lane.

The mother was waiting with her one-year-old son and her baby to use a self-checkout counter in Walmart when she was allegedly approached by Taylor.

Taylor allegedly began asking the mother about her son. According to Lt. Ahleea Price with the Crockett Police Department, Taylor “began commenting on her son’s blonde hair and blue eyes."

According to reports, Taylor then asked the mother if she could buy him for $250,000. At first, the mom didn’t think she was serious and treated it like a joke.

To prove her seriousness, Taylor allegedly also mentioned that she had $250,000 in cash in her car and she could pay her right there. The mother then said, “no amount of money would do” and tried to keep her distance from the woman.

Taylor was allegedly joined by another woman with similar intentions.

In her complaint, the mother mentioned that another woman joined Taylor and began asking questions about her son and his name.

The mother refused to talk to them and didn't reveal her son’s name. However, the women allegedly found out his name somehow and started calling out to him.

After that, the mother says she waited for the two women to leave the store and then left the store herself.

However, when the mother was in the parking lot, she says that Taylor — along with the other woman — followed her and kept insisting on buying the kid. Taylor allegedly claimed that she had been wanting to buy a kid for a while now.

It seems the women were quite desperate, as they were willing to pay as much as $500,000 at this point.

“Taylor began screaming at (the mom), saying if she wouldn’t take $250,000 for him, then she would give her $500,000 because she wanted him and she was going to take him," the affidavit reads.

After that, the mom quickly locked her car with the kids inside and drove away.

The mother called the police to make the complaint.

Price received the phone call from the mother stating, “a white woman with blonde hair approached her in the Crockett Walmart, wanting to purchase her son.”

Price then checked the CCTV at Walmart and confirmed the incident. She then went to Taylor’s house to ask her about the situation however, she was less than willing to comply.

“She told me that she doesn’t like thieves, then she stated I could speak with her attorney and to get off her ‘precipice.’ She slammed the door shut,” said Price.

The police got an arrest warrant for Taylor and arrested her after that. However, soon after that, Taylor paid the $50,000 bond and was released.

