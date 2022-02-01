Texas Dad Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Knife On His Daughter’s Bullies & Threatening To Slit Their Throats

A Texas dad, Thomas Brown, was arrested after allegedly threatening his daughter’s bullies with a pocket knife, according to KKTV.

Brown’s daughter had reportedly told him that several girls at her school were bullying her.

Brown had reportedly been in contact with the principal of his daughter’s high school in Wichita Falls, Texas at the time of the incident.

However, when Brown had received a call from his daughter saying the alleged bullies were chasing her, he allegedly decided to take matters into his own hands.

Thomas Brown allegedly threatened his daughter's bullies with a knife during a confrontation.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brown met the teens at an intersection near the high school.

When he confronted the girls, he proceeded to threaten to slit their throats if any of them were to touch his daughter.

One of his daughter’s bullies protested and claimed Brown wouldn’t be able to hurt her.

Brown then allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and held it six inches away from her throat, according to My San Antonio.

Wichita Falls police responded to several calls regarding the incident when they found Brown walking down a street nearby. Police claimed Brown said he was “probably going to jail” when asked by officers what was going on.

When one of the girls was questioned about the incident she said fought to get Brown away from her.

"The victim said as Brown put the knife up to her neck, she pushed his arm away with her hand, as well as put her knee up in between them in order to separate herself from him," according to the arrest affidavit obtained by My San Antonio.

The arrest affidavit continued, "The victim told me that she feared for her life during the incident and that she believed Brown was going to slit her throat.”

Brown reportedly spoke freely about the event even after he was read his rights.

Brown proceeded to give the pocket knife to police and reenacted the incident with officers after being told to demonstrate what had occurred at the intersection.

Brown was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on January 27.

However, according to Cafe Mom this is also not the first time a parent has used violence against their child’s bullies.

Another Texas father, James Pearce of Deer Park was arrested for slapping a 12-year-old boy who allegedly bullied his daughter.

Another incident occurred in Jacksonville, Florida where Edith Riddle went to her daughter’s middle school and started attacking her daughter’s 12-year-old classmate with a boxing glove.

The protective father was later released on Friday, January 28 on a $10,000 bond according to reports.

Sydney Taylor is a writer who focuses on News and Entertainment topics.