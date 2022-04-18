Suspected Murderer Of Mom Found Dead In Duffle Bag Texted Her Husband ‘Your Whole Family Is Next’

Authorities are investigating the disturbing discovery of the body of a woman near her home in Queens.

51-year-old Orsolya Gaal found dead in a duffle bag was stabbed nearly 60 times.

With her suspected killer on the loose, details have emerged that have left her family in fear for their safety.

Orsolya Gaal's husband reportedly received a text from her suspected killer after her murder.

Authorities have reportedly heard information from the family of the woman about her final moments and what happened after her death.

On Saturday morning at around 8 a.m., a man found Gaal's body stuffed inside a duffel bag on a popular walking path on the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive.

When police began looking for any clues, they found a blood trail leading away from the body that led to Gaal’s house, less than half a mile from where her body was discovered.

Orsolya Gaal's son was initially taken in for questioning.

At Gaal's home, police spoke to her 13-year-old son and learned that Gaal’s husband was out of state with the couple’s 17-year-old son to look at colleges in Portland.

Despite being a ‘person of interest’ in the case, Gaal’s younger son was later released to an unspecified adult guardian. As of the time of writing, no one else has been arrested in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal.

Orsolya Gaal's suspected murder is still on the loose.

According to reports, Klein received a text from the alleged killer, saying, “Your whole family is next.”

It is believed that Gaal went out to meet with some girlfriends but may have returned home with a man at around 11 pm who allegedly killed her in her basement before disposing of her body.

There were no signs of forced entry at her home, leading police to believe that Gaal willingly let the killer into her home.

At this time there are still more questions than answers regarding Gaal’s killer, but police have indicated that the murderer may have been a male that was known to Gaal.

Her son is reported to have been upstairs when the murder took place and was unaware of what happened.

Detectives reportedly discovered exchanges between Gaal and three different men on her phone and plan to speak to each of them.

Additionally, police obtained a surveillance video from the night Gaal disappeared that appears to show the bag that Gaal’s body was later found in being dragged down a sidewalk near her home by an unknown person.

Many are horrified by the brutal killing but police are just beginning their investigation, and are looking for more evidence, including further surveillance video from the places that Gaal might have visited on the night of her disappearance.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.