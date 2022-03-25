Brother Of Missing 18-Year-Old Fears A 'Group' May Have Taken Her In Possible 'Sex Trafficking' Case

Naomi Irion's brother is speaking out about what he fears may have happened to his sister following her disappearance.

The 18-year-old was last seen on March 12 in her car in the carpark of a Fernley, Nevada Walmart before driving off with an unknown man.

She typically waits in the carpark before taking a shuttle to her job at a Panasonic factory but never made it to work.

Naomi Irion's brother fears she may have been taken by a sex trafficking ring.

"It really seems like this was maybe a group of people — more than one person. So we have that person on video, but there may be some indication that there might be other people involved, other vehicles involved," Casey Valley, Irion's older brother, told Fox News Digital.

"The obvious conclusion to me is some type of sex trafficking or something like that," Valley added, "but we don't know that for sure. ... So far, this is a kidnapping case, and that's how it's being treated."

A CCTV camera, overlooking a Walmart parking lot might have caught the moment that a Nevada woman was abducted over the weekend.

Naomi Irion's suspected kidnapper was seen entering her car in the video footage.

Irion has been missing since early in the morning of Saturday, March 12, 2022, when she was last seen in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada.

Irion’s mother, Diana Irion, said of her daughter’s disappearance, “They confirmed that she missed her shifts Saturday and Sunday, which was really unusual. My daughter was extremely reliable.”

With the questions around Irion’s whereabouts, her family and local authorities began to search for her.

The CCTV footage reportedly showed a man that walked to the lot from a nearby homeless camp; after walking around in the parking lot, the man could be seen approaching Irion’s car.

The man could be seen getting into Irion’s car and driving away.

It appears that he said something to Irion to cause her to move from her driver seat into the passenger seat before he entered the car.

Valley was shocked by what he saw on the CCTV footage, saying “I was mortified. I didn’t expect to see that. I was just trying to verify she made it to Walmart.”

Authorities are using the footage as a part of their search for Naomi Irion. So far, Irion’s car has been found by investigators at an industrial park.

Disturbingly, authorities have said that evidence in the car indicated that a crime was committed. Few other details have been released at this time, but police shared some still images from the CCTV footage from the Walmart parking lot.

Naomi Irion had been on a date the night before she went missing.

Valley said that he does not believe the date was involved in his sister's disappearance and confirmed that he saw her after she returned home from the date.

He also addressed concerns around reports that Irion had reported being sexually harassed at work before she disappeared.

Panasonic had conducted an investigation and closed the case.

"There was one sexual harassment incident that was taken care of internally at Panasonic to Naomi's satisfaction. And we have no reason to believe at this point that any of that is related to this," Valley said.

Police and Naomi Irion’s family are asking for any help that they can get in locating the missing 18-year-old.

Irion’s brother asked for any information that might lead investigators to his sister, saying, “We are out of time. It’s so critical right now. Just anything that you know or heard or thought of, it needs to be reported.”

