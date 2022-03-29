Family Fear For Safety Of Missing Mom & Daughter Last Known To Be With Allegedly ‘Abusive’ Ex

Concerns are being raised for a missing Florida mother and her young daughter who have not been seen since Sunday, March 27.

Cassie Carli and her daughter Saylor were reported missing by her family after she was scheduled to meet with Saylor’s father.

Now, police are seeking information that might help track down the mom and daughter. Her ex is also unaccounted for at this time.

Cassie Carli’s last known location is Navarre Beach.

At around 7 pm on Sunday, 37-year-old Carli reportedly drove to the Boat Ramp a Juana’s Grill in her gray Toyota Venza with a roof rack on top.

She was at the location to meet her ex, Marcus Spanevelo, and pick up Saylor.

Approximately three hours later, Carli’s father is reported to have received a text from his daughter’s phone saying that was having car trouble and her phone was about to die.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Sources have claimed that Spanevelo told Carli’s father that she “freaked out” and dropped him off near Destin, about a 35-minute drive from Navarre.

Cassie Carli’s car was located near Juana’s Boat Ramp.

The car Carli was driving was found in the parking lot near the boat ramp.

Facebook

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the vehicle is related to the missing person’s case but has not publicly stated if any evidence related to the case was found in or on the vehicle.

It has since been towed for inspection.

Marcus Spanevelo is a suspected violent abuser.

Spanevelo, a Brazilian national living in Florida, is accused of having previously threatened to take Saylor out of the US.

Sources have said they fear Carli and Saylor are in “extreme danger” while their whereabouts remain unknown.

In August 2021, Carli’s sister, Raeann, created a GoFundMe to raise money for Carli’s legal fees during her custody battle with Spanevelo.

The description of the fundraiser contains an account from Carli about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Saylor’s father.

She describes him as “abusive” and “narcissistic” and claims he manipulated her throughout their relationship and her pregnancy before she ended the relationship after their daughter was born.

However, the alleged abuse reportedly escalated after the relationship ended.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

“He filed dozens of false police reports. He call CPS so many times, I nearly came to know most of the staff by name,” Carli claimed on the fundraiser page.

“The passive-aggressive abuse was so bad, I had to trespass him from my apartment on more than one occasion.”

Marcus Spanevelo allegedly withheld Saylor from Cassie Carli in the past.

Carli also claims, on GoFundMe, that Spanevelo kept their daughter from her after one of his regularly scheduled weekend visits.

“For over two weeks, I had no contact with my daughter or knowledge of her whereabouts,” she alleged.

“I called everyone I knew. I sought help from local police and every government agency I knew. No one could or would help me. My only hope was a powerful attorney who would not fall for his manipulation or believe his lies.”

Friends and family have been hosting search parties for Carli in the Navarre area. Carli is approximately 5'5" and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Unit at 850-983-1190.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.