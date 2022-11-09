Man Dubbed An 'Incel' Shares Video Telling Police He Stalked Woman Because She Is 'Crazy' & 'Wanted' Him To

A Tennessee man has been arrested after posting a series of videos showing his alleged stalking of his former coworker.

Jacob Yerkes garnered attention on social media after recording and posting a video of his interactions with the police after the alleged stalking.

Jacob Yerkes has been dubbed an 'incel' after his stalking video went viral on social media.

The video, which was posted on November 2, is being used to discuss the dangers of men who attempt to exert control over women.

It is unclear when exactly the incident took place but the Loudon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation into Yerkes' actions began the same day the video was posted.

The video starts with Yerkes inside a building waiting for police to arrive, and when they do, he engages them in a conversation.

“I went to Cracker Barrel and I was going to play a song for a woman I kind of like, and I got there and she saw me and immediately pulled away,” he tells the officer. “I wasn’t forcing her to listen or anything, you know, I just wanted to play the song for her.”

“Give her her own choice if she wanted to be with me.”

At this point, a second officer arrives at the scene and stands by as the first officer continues with a line of questioning.

“Does she know you? Did y’all have a relationship?” he asked.

Yerkes claims that they worked together and that, although they didn’t have a relationship, he claims they were “talking” and things never got “serious.”

When she got into her car to get away from him, he got in his own and “chased her a little bit,” adding that he thinks women are “crazy” and claiming that she “wanted” him to chase her.

The officer, understandably confused by the story the man is telling him, asked him: “So do you not think that chasing somebody is crazy?”

Yerkes tries to justify it by saying that he only went for a couple of blocks, but continued on with the story and claims that the woman’s father threatened to stab him — before backtracking to say the woman's father threatened to do “something” to him.

He claims that women like to be chased, references BDSM porn, and further claims that “most women do like having r--e fantasies.”

Yerkes says the woman is being controlled by her father and refuses to leave her alone.

The police write his information down and ask him for the woman’s information so they can go get “her side” of the story and likely to warn her.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office ended up launching an investigation into Jacob Yerkes.

“On November 2, 2022, the Lenoir City Police Department launched an investigation on Jacob Yerkes regarding threats he was making towards a former co-worker,” they announced in a post on Facebook.

The information they uncovered since then ultimately led to his arrest on November 8, 2022, on charges of Aggravated Stalking and Harassment.

They claimed that the investigation is ongoing and that further charges are possible, but there is no further threat to the public any longer.

Online, Yerkes's actions have been centered in a debate around the threats women face from men who have been conditioned to view them as objects to control.

A viral thread exploring the allegations against Yerkes quotes feminist author Margaret Attwood who once said, "Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them."

The rise of incel culture means men like Yerkes, driven by fears of being embarrassed by women, are only encouraged to cause harm.

