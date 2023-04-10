Daughter Of Accused Murderer Letecia Stauch Seeks Donations & Claims She 'Lost' Her Mother Who Is Currently On Trial For Stepson's Death

The murder trial of Letecia Stauch began April 3, 2023 in El Paso County, Colorado where her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch was brutally killed on January 27, 2020.

Among those expected to testify is Stauch's 20-year-old daughter Harley Hunt. Given Hunt's alleged role in the coverup of Gannon's murder, many have wondered what has happened to Harley Hunt since the crimes her mother is accused of.

Where is Harley Hunt now?

In the years since her mother's arrest, Hunt has been building an online presence and separating herself from her past.

Harley Hunt is living in North Carolina and pursuing a nursing degree ahead of her mother's murder trial.

According to Hunt's TikTok page, she is now living on her own, has recently landed a new job, and was planning to begin nursing school in mid-April 2023.

Her nursing school plans may need to be postponed, however, as District Attorney Michael Allen said in opening statements April 3, 2023 that Hunt will be called to testify in her mother's ongoing murder trial to "vouch for [Stauch's] sanity" after Stauch pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her attorney claims she suffers from the mental health condition dissociative identity disorder.

DA Allen says we will hear from people who can

"vouch for her sanity" at the time of Gannon's murder. "People like Al Stauch, the man that was married to her. People like her brother…and most importantly her very own daughter Harley Hunt." — Nicole Fierro (@FierroNicole) April 3, 2023

Hunt is expected to testify about her alleged role in helping Letecia Stauch clean up Gannon Stauch's murder scene.

Stauch faces 13 charges stemming from the murder of Gannon, including two charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and tampering with evidence. Stauch is accused of shooting her stepson in the jaw and stabbing him 18 times.

According to her arrest affidavit, Stauch called 911 around 7:00 PM on January 27 to report that Gannon had gone missing from the area of their Lorson Ranch home off of Mandan Drive near the city of Colorado Springs after he did not return from a friend's house.

Two hours earlier, she allegedly asked her daughter to go to the store to purchase carpet cleaner, garbage bags and baking soda. The following day, January 28, authorities say Hunt then picked Stauch up and drove her home after she had moved Gannon's body.

On January 29, Stauch was brought in for questioning by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. That night, she and Hunt stayed at the home of Hunt's coworker Janine Sanchez after Hunt said she was "uncomfortable" staying at her own house. Stauch then texted Sanchez with Hunt's phone insisting she stay at Sanchez's too, telling Sanchez, "I hope you don't think we're a bunch of murderers."

Hearing testimony currently from Janine Sanchez a former co-worker of Letecia Stauch's daughter. Sanchez stated that on Jan. 29, 2020, that Stauch told her "I hope you don't think we're a bunch of murderers," when the three of them were in the car together. — Zach Dupont (@ZachNDupont) April 7, 2023

Harley Hunt drove with Letecia Stauch to Florida to dispose of Gannon Stauch's body.

On February 1, 2020, authorities say Stauch and Hunt departed Colorado in a rented van to drive to Florida to dispose of Gannon's body, which Stauch had put inside a suitcase. They arrived on February 4 and checked into a hotel near Pensacola, Florida in the Florida Panhandle.

Stauch then disposed of the suitcase containing Gannon's remains under a bridge in the nearby town of Pace, Florida in Santa Rosa County. Stauch and Hunt then drove first to Orlando, Florida, then to South Carolina, where Stauch once lived. On March 2, 2020, Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and extradited back to Colorado.

The suitcase with Gannon's body inside was discovered underneath the Pace, Florida bridge by construction workers on March 17, 2020.

Harley Hunt claims to have 'lost' her parents and has begun fundraising online.

Hunt has been busy in the time between her stepbrother's death and the beginning of her mother's trial. On January 28, 2023, Hunt launched a GoFundMe campaign titled "Anything Helps," seeking $5000 with which to buy a car. Her location was listed as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the place where her mother was arrested.

In her GoFundMe post, Hunt makes no reference to Gannon's murder or her mother, but stated that she "lost both my parents a few years ago when I was 17 years old." She went on to say that she "[struggled] coping with this" and was forced "[navigate] my way through life" alone. Her GoFundMe raised $810.

She has since become a self-proclaimed "micro-influencer" on TikTok and Instagram, where she posts videos that frequently proclaim her Christian faith.

Harley Hunt left the country just weeks before Letecia Stauch's trial began.

In a TikTok posted March 3, 2023, Hunt posted a video title "Pack With Me To Go Out Of The Country" in which she discussed going to the Caribbean to see her "long-distance boyfriend."

The video included her showing off a new suitcase she bought, for which she provided an affiliate link to Amazon, before showcasing the new clothes she purchased for the trip. The TikTok led to speculation that she was fleeing the country in order to avoid testifying in her mother's trial.

Stauch's trial is expected to last at least six weeks. A former El Paso County employee has testified in the trial so far that Stauch at one point posed as Hunt on the phone in an attempt to retrieve evidence, further deepening Hunt's involvement in the case.

Just finished hearing from a former El Paso County evidence tech, who testified that Stauch called at one point pretending to be her daughter, Harley Hunt, in an effort to get a backpack back from evidence.



Stauch's attorney objected to the call being entered into evidence. — Zach Dupont (@ZachNDupont) April 10, 2023

Hunt's testimony has still yet to be officially announced but is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.