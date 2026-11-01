Workers Who Refuse To Participate In Office Politics Almost Always Say 7 Phrases

Office politics often serves as a vehicle for exclusion and is almost impossible to avoid. According to researcher Dr. Elena Doldor, it's ever-present, so we must work to make the overall work environment more inclusive.

Many workers also refuse to play the game of seeking power, influence, and status at others' expense. The phrases they use make that clear, and sometimes, their refusal to play along can help make the workplace less isolating without them even realizing it.

Advertisement

People who want nothing to do with office politics say these 7 phrases at work:

1. 'Let's keep everyone in the loop'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

According to Dr. Madeleine Wyatt, co-author of a 2022 study on office politics, office politics doesn't have to be exclusionary. She explains that while building an inclusive culture takes work, organizations can make it happen and create more supportive workplaces.

Advertisement

Someone who's tired of feeling excluded, or watching others in their office get excluded, may try to bring people together with a phrase like this. They consistently loop people in and make their communication more transparent, because they're not interested in playing the status-and-power game.

2. 'Let's get back to work'

When they're pulled into gossip-driven conversations or asked a question meant to make someone else feel excluded, someone not interested in the game says, "Let's get back to work," or "This isn't relevant," to push back. It's a boundary. They're letting others know, and reminding themselves, of what they're willing to tolerate.

Even when it feels like they're missing out on belonging with co-workers who love to gossip and poke fun at others, they're avoiding a social game that only ends up costing someone else.

Advertisement

3. 'That's too personal'

Conversations about someone's personal life can be wildly draining, especially when they're already stressed at work. With the added stress of work, office politics, and forming personal relationships, this can create unnecessary tension, especially for people who feel like outsiders.

That's why someone avoiding these dynamics sticks to professional conversations and relationships. They're not interested in oversharing or letting others assume things about their life outside of work. They don't police others, but they're also not afraid to set their own boundaries.

4. 'I'll discuss it with my boss'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Especially for coworkers and people who act like bosses without any real authority, office politics can create daily resentment and tension. When someone feels responsible for managing everyone, but isn't actually their technical boss, they avoid the game and say, "I'll take it up with my boss."

They don't want to be pressured by an overconfident peer to act one way or another just to keep the peace. They'll follow the chain of command, but they don't feel obligated to follow a co-worker's unofficial rules.

5. 'I have the emails to back it up'

Many managers on a power trip or co-workers trying to create drama will rely on favoritism and their own memory to throw others under the bus. However, someone who avoids office politics relies on what they know and keeps a clear paper trail of their work to avoid being pressured into an untrue narrative.

Whether it’s an email thread with their boss or timestamps on their work throughout the day, they protect themselves from office favoritism and stay in their own lane.

Advertisement

6. 'I'm not comfortable having this conversation'

Boundaries at work are essential for protecting you from stress and emotional burdens. If someone always brings personal struggles to work or expects others to gossip, someone who avoids office politics needs to set clear boundaries.

It doesn't mean they can't have relationships at work or even indulge in small talk, but they're not interested in, or comfortable with, going any deeper than that.

7. 'I'll think about it'

Anatoliy Cherkas | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

While passivity gets a bad rap in personal relationships, it can be the easiest way to avoid getting wrapped up in office politics. Especially if it's someone who isn't your boss or overseeing your work, a phrase like "I'll think about it" can set a casual boundary when they pressure you or give unsolicited advice.

Instead of making a big scene or burning a bridge, people not interested in playing the game simply don't. They protect their energy with passive phrases like this and stay in their lane.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.