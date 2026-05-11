Workers Aren’t Making The Money They Probably Deserve For A Reason Many People Are Too Embarrassed To Admit

Many workers feel they are underpaid in their jobs, but many aren't taking the necessary steps to ensure that doesn't happen when they get hired. Unfortunately, they're also too embarrassed to admit they didn't demand more during the interview process.

The number one way employees can ensure their worth is recognized is by advocating for themselves, especially during the hiring process. New survey data from Resume.io has revealed the exact way most employees are getting in their own way when it comes to being paid the amount they want. And it's actually more common than most people even realize.

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Workers aren't making the money they probably deserve because they're too anxious to negotiate their salary.

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In our current cutthroat job market, most people looking for work are just hoping for an interview. Salary is almost secondary to securing employment at this point. Unfortunately, no one is happy when they are underpaid and know it.

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An estimated two-fifths of professionals (38.67%) have accepted a job without negotiating their salary because they were too anxious. As many as 7.83% of workers have done so within the last six months alone.

The findings of the study showed that employees who do not negotiate their salaries are unhappy after being hired and settle for the pay set by their boss. It seems to differ not only among genders but also across generations.

Women and Gen Z adults are the most likely to be overly anxious about negotiating salaries.

Women were more likely than men to say they've never had the opportunity to negotiate (19.15% vs. 15.87%), while men were slightly more likely to have negotiated within the past year. Generationally, though, younger workers tend to feel the pressure the most.

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Nearly one in five Gen Z respondents of the survey (19.35%) admitted that they have accepted a job without negotiating within the last six months. Gen Z is significantly higher than millennials (10.78%) and Gen X (3.97%).

In a similar survey from Resume Genius' 2025 Salary Negotiation and Expectations Survey of 1,000 full-time U.S. workers, roughly 45% of survey respondents negotiate their starting salary, while 55% people simply accept what they’re offered.

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A career expert shared some tips that workers can use to get over the anxiety of negotiating.

Resume.io career expert Amanda Augustine shared some essential tips that people can use to have more confidence during the negotiation process and actually secure the salaries they deserve. Firstly, workers should be doing the proper research to make sure they know the going rate for their specific role. It's also important to keep in mind their experience level and the industry they're working in.

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Preparation is key to feeling confident. Once you have the numbers and the information to back up those numbers, you won't feel shaky walking into the negotiation. Workers should always be secure in their value. You're clearly being hired for a reason, and you should trust that the company hiring you needs you on their team.

When it's time to talk numbers, Augustine encouraged workers to highlight the impressive things they've done in previous jobs. Making sure to talk about your achievements will ensure that employers pay you accurately and appropriately. And above all else, make sure you're concise and clear about your expectations.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.