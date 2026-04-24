Job Seeker Ends Interview After Recruiter Calls His Salary Expectations 'Cute'

Turning to Reddit to express his frustration, a job seeker shared that he abruptly ended his interview with a recruiter after he called the salary range he anticipated for the role "cute." Now he's worried that he may have made a mistake because of the current job market.

Every job seeker has expectations going into an interview, especially when it comes to salary. It's why the lack of transparency in job listings is so frustrating. No one wants to waste time refining their resume and researching a company if they're basically going to be laughed out of negotiations. Sadly, the state of the economy and limited job availability have him questioning whether he might've been "overreacting" to the recruiter's response.

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A job seeker ended his interview after the recruiter called his salary expectations 'cute.'

"I've been job hunting for months now, and after dealing with endless ghosting, you start getting genuinely desperate when an interview finally lands on your calendar. I got a call scheduled for a mid-level role at a company that seemed decent on paper," he began in his Reddit post. "I researched them, prepped my answers, logged onto the video call early, and we started chatting."

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He explained that about five minutes into the call, the recruiter asked him about his salary expectations. He gave the recruiter his standard rate based on his experience and skills. He revealed that the recruiter chuckled and replied, "That's a cute number, but we prefer to hire people who are driven by the mission, not the paycheck. We expect 50-hour weeks, but the base rate is non-negotiable."

"I just sat there stunned, genuinely thinking he was testing my negotiation skills or making a weird joke. I asked if there was equity or bonuses to offset the lower base and the extra hours. He just smiled and said, 'No, just the opportunity to work with a rockstar team,'" he added.

After politely telling the recruiter their 'expectations didn't align,' he hung up.

The job seeker continued in his post, "Now I'm sitting here staring at my screen, second-guessing myself. The market is so brutal right now, maybe I should've just swallowed my pride and tried to negotiate, but I just don't have the energy to talk myself into glaring red flags anymore."

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Needless to say, nearly every single person commenting on the man's post agreed that he did nothing wrong. In fact, most were outraged on his behalf. That doesn't mean that countless job seekers aren't forced into roles paying well below their value as an employee, simply because they can't afford otherwise.

A ZipRecruiter survey found that 27% of Americans starting new jobs took a pay cut from their previous position just to secure employment. The survey reported, “When facing extended unemployment, restarting income and benefits often takes priority over holding out for a higher salary.”

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No one would argue that having a job is better than not having a job, but if you still can't afford to pay for the basics as a full-time employee it makes you wonder if it's worth it.

For many people, inflation is outpacing earnings.

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With the cost of living rising, many people's paychecks don't cover the amount they need to survive. Research from Patriot Software, a payroll service, found that a whopping 44% of U.S. adults who applied for a job in the past year say they are unlikely to apply to any position that doesn't list a salary range.

Add to that the fact that 84% of job seekers believe companies intentionally hide a role's salary to reduce workers' negotiating power. Why would anyone want to waste their time applying for a job that won't pay the bills?

A 2026 J.D. Power Survey found that 65% of employed consumers are struggling to pay for necessities like groceries and rent simply because inflation is rising faster than their earnings. Basically, no one is getting cost-of-living wages. So prices on everything are going up, but earnings are barely rising or completely stagnant.

It's not really surprising that many job seekers, like this man who cut his interview short, would rather keep looking and try their luck, potentially staying unemployed longer, if it means landing a job that meets their salary expectations.

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In all honesty, this job seeker did the right thing because based on the recruiter's acknowledgment of the role and demands of working at the company, it wouldn't have been a good fit in the first place. Of course that's easier said than done when faced with mounting bills and no way to pay them.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.