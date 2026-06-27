Woman Rejected After Job Interview Because The Company Didn't Like Her Gen Z Traits

As many Gen Zers know all too well, job-hunting as a young person is quite the challenge. In fact, a survey by Intelligent found that one in six companies is reluctant to hire those in their 20s.

The younger cohort is getting judged unfairly, however. Often labeled as lazy and unwilling to work, many workplace experts are beginning to sound the alarm that the real problem is toxic work culture and not the entry-level employees unwilling to be treated poorly. One young woman, Alejandra, experienced this distaste for Gen Z firsthand. "A Gen X hiring manager told me that I wasn't hired because I'm Gen Z, and that's been making me cry for the better part of the last five hours," she admitted in a TikTok.

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A woman lost out on a job because the company didn't like her 'Gen Z traits.'

"I interviewed for this job that I was a shoo-in for three weeks ago," she shared. "I had worked in this department before, I had worked with this team before, and I excelled when I worked there."

@fungalmicrobe cheers to another day in “wHaTs yOuR FiVE yeAr pLaN?” land 🩵 ps: i know i asked them and they gave me their honest answer. im not upset at them. its just sad to know how they really feel and how truly shallow this world is. ♬ original sound - fungalmicrobe

Alejandra felt good about the interview and waited in anticipation to learn if she landed the role. "A week passes by, hear no word," she recalled. "I send an email asking HR if the position has been filled, [and] they said they hadn't heard anything from the department. I send an email to both the hiring manager and the panel. Nobody replies to that email."

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It wasn't until she bumped into the hiring manager in an elevator that Alejandra got her answer. She was informed that they "found someone who was just better fitting for the team."

The hiring manager said that Alejandra was too honest in her interview, and they found her lack of a 5-year plan concerning.

"Eventually, I ask, 'Can you be candid with me and let me know why I wasn't chosen? Is there anything that I can do better in future interviews?'" Alejandra recounted. The answer she received had everything to do with her generational traits.

The hiring manager disliked that Alejandra shared details about her social media presence and medical condition, information the company was already aware of from her previous employment. She added that the company also didn't like that she didn't have a concrete five-year plan.

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“To be quite Frank with you, I think it's a Gen Z problem,” the hiring manager said. “You have to understand, you know, it's all about perception. It's all about optics.”

“When people ask you your five-year plan, it's very concerning when you say you have no plan,” she continued. “It shows that you're not good for commitment, even if you just have to make something up on the spot. And I just think Gen Z has a really hard time with that.”

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While Alejandra asked for this feedback, it was still upsetting. "It's just sad to know how they really feel and how truly shallow this world is," she wrote in the caption of her video.

She defended her lack of a five-year plan, explaining that she had just graduated last year and intended to become a doctor. However, due to her disability, her plans were adjusted. "I don't know what I want my future to look like because of the circumstances in my life, but I'm a good worker, and my resume shows it," she insisted. "How about Gen X and boomers start investing in us, start taking a chance on us."

Alejandra and many Gen Zers are unwilling to play games to secure a job.

The Intelligent survey mentioned earlier found that many employers claim Gen Zers lack motivation and professionalism. They refuse to hire young workers and recent graduates because they believe they are entitled, offended easily, and lack a work ethic.

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Alejandra has a different hypothesis. She said in a follow-up video that many Gen Zers refuse to accept old-school corporate culture and traditions, upsetting many older workers who did just that.

"I don't wanna play the game," she said. "I just wanna put a roof over my head. But I don't want to put a roof over my head and food on the table at the expense of who I am at the core of my heart." She added, "I want to be able to afford things and pay the bills, but I also don't want to do that while tearing down every single part of who I am and changing myself just for capitalism coins."

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"I think the older generations see that, and they get so angry because they didn't have the strength to not do that," Alejandra continued. "They gave in to the game. Even though they knew the game was incorrectly put in place, even though they knew the game was rigged, they gave into it instead of walking away from it and changing it."

Nia Tipton is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.