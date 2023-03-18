Why Your College Degree Doesn't Have To Define Your Career

By Tylia Flores

After you graduate from college and enter the workforce, getting your degree can be one of the most challenging things you could ever imagine. This is especially true if you are trying to find a career that matches your degree.

But the truth is that your college degree does not define your career path. Here’s why.

People usually enter college in their late teens or early 20s. During that time, you are still trying to figure out who you want to be as a person. By the end of it, you may have grown and discovered interests that don’t necessarily match the degree you originally went to college for. And the same goes for people who have been out of college for some time.

It can be difficult to know what you want to pursue when you’re so young. And you may find that after years of being in college and gaining experience in the workforce, you are more passionate about something else. It’s natural to want to explore other options that fit your interests and values better.

After I graduated, I began to recognize the limitations of my career path, and that I would be able to make a much larger impact with my stories and my voice if I pursued a different career.

That is why I decided to switch my focus and become an author and radio broadcaster instead.

Essentially, it was my way of growing up and becoming the version of myself I was happy with, versus sticking with the career choices I would have made based on my initial degree.

It was like making a U-turn on the highway — I had to take a few detours, but eventually, I ended up exactly where I wanted to be.

It is OK if your degree doesn’t match your career focus because sometimes you go into a field based on your degree after you graduate from college. You get all of the training for that job and you realize this isn’t really the path you want to take.

It’s all part of life and how you view it, and how you interpret things. You only get one chance to live your life, and if your degree doesn’t make you happy, it’s OK to change your passion to fulfill your happiness.

Life is full of opportunities and it’s important to take the time to explore them and find what brings you joy.

It’s OK to take risks, even if it means leaving a job or degree you thought would make you happy. Pursuing what makes you happy is the key to living a fulfilling life.

The reason why it’s 100% OK to pursue a career that does not match your original plan is that it shows that you’re growing every day and striving to be the best that you could be regardless of what happens.

Having a career that doesn’t match your career path can open up new opportunities and perspectives. You are able to explore other fields and gain experience that you wouldn’t have had if you had stuck to your original plan.

It also shows that you are open to change and willing to take risks, which can be beneficial in your personal and professional life.

Tylia Flores is an author and a writer for Unwritten and Digital Fox. She writes primarily on topics of relationships, mental health, and lifestyle.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.