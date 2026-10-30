High IQ-People Who Can't Seem To Hold A Job Usually Have 5 Things Working Against Them

Just because someone is intelligent, it doesn't mean they'll hold a stable job.

And for people with a high-IQ who can't seem to hang onto a job long-term, it's usually because of their own behaviors or attitude. There are plenty of things working against them, and they aren't making it easier when they refuse change.

Things working against high-IQ people when they can't hold a job

1. Overthinking everything

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Smart people tend to approach tasks differently than average thinkers. They don't just make a decision and move forward. Instead, they think of every possible outcome, making them overthink everything.

If they have a work presentation to do, they'll brainstorm lots of ideas long before landing on one that fits. But even on the days leading up to their presentation, they'll second-guess themselves, debating if they made the right choice.

As associate professor of psychology Eva Krockow said, "By obsessively weighing up similar or near-identical options, we stand very little to gain. After all, the outcomes are likely to be almost the same. However, the lengthy decision process may lead to unnecessary delays or even prevent us from making a choice altogether, often at a significant personal detriment."

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So, even when a high-IQ person is thinking of their options, their brain might be scattered. They overanalyze every little thing, so much so that when the time comes to decide, they're paralyzed.

2. Struggling in a workplace environment

A service industry job has a much different workplace environment from an office job. While every employee adapts to their surroundings at different paces, it's hard for a high-IQ person to adjust.

When people lack the ability to adapt, it affects their overall life satisfaction. This might explain why intelligent people have such a difficult time in workplace environments. If their surroundings are stressing them out, it's going to bring them down mentally and emotionally.

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3. Handling stress in a healthy way

Having a high-IQ doesn't mean someone can regulate their emotions. Being professional is expected at all times in the workplace, so it's hard for them to separate their personal lives from their professional lives.

When things get tough at home, that stress tends to bleed over into their work life. And when they have too much on their plate at work, it affects their personal lives. As a result, they may lash out or withdraw, making it clear they aren't able to handle stress.

Unfortunately, chronic stress can lead to physical effects like changes in the brain that lead to anxiety. It becomes a vicious cycle for them, where they hold themselves back from keeping a job or even being able to grow as an employee.

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4. Having trouble connecting with co-workers

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While research has found that intelligent people tend to have fewer friends, it's not always a good thing at a job. Because they're so often in their heads, it's harder for smart people to connect with others, especially their co-workers and bosses.

They notice things their colleagues don't and might not share the same perspective. This can lead to resentment among co-workers.

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Highly intelligent people may also find it hard to collaborate with other employees. So, when teamwork is critical and they can't communicate properly, their professional relationships fall apart. It ends up holding them back from keeping their job and growing along the way.

5. Lacking motivation

Sometimes, highly intelligent people struggle with motivation. Unfortunately, it can work against them in a professional setting.

By focusing too much on overthinking potential mistakes or getting bored with their tasks on the job, there's no incentive for them to work hard. Eventually, that lack of motivation will come back to bite them.

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If their colleagues notice it, surely their bosses do too. And when there are employees who can't seem to get their work done or gripe about how they're not stimulated, it may be grounds for termination.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.