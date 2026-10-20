People Who Are Being Pushed Out Of Their Jobs Usually Notice 5 Low-Key Signs First

Workers in the U.S. generally spend at least 40 hours a week on the clock, if not more. Our work makes up a central part of our lives, and how we’re treated there has a huge impact on our mental health.

It’s common to believe that bullying ends after high school, but sometimes, those toxic behaviors extend into adulthood, playing out in the workplace as well. One form of this bullying is called mobbing, which can be defined as a form of “workplace group aggression,” in which a group of people manipulates another person, “who’s usually a high performer,” into leaving.

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Being mobbed puts you at risk of losing your job, and it has negative effects on your mental health. But if you know what to look for, you can protect yourself.

People who are being pushed out of their jobs usually notice a few things first:

1. Tone and style policing

Denise Conroy, a former CEO and CMO, used her now-deleted TikTok account to share her corporate experience. She defined mobbing as “a deliberate attempt to force a person out of a workplace by humiliation, general harassment, emotional abuse, and/or terror.”

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Conroy shared her personal experience with mobbing, detailing the various ways she was mobbed while working for HGTV. She explained that one early sign of mobbing is when people police the way you communicate. “This is when people say, ‘I don’t like your tone. You’re too aggressive. I don’t like how you spoke to me.’”

Controlling how you talk is one way people try to frame your attitude and behavior negatively.

2. Social media stalking

This sign of mobbing goes hand in hand with style policing. If your coworkers constantly watch your social media and call you out for posts they think aren’t appropriate or aligned with the corporate culture, they could be building a case that you don’t fit into the workplace.

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3. Gossiping

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“Typically, when people are gossiping about you, you always have some lovely individual, maybe more than one, who will come back and tell you you’re being gossiped about,” Conroy said.

She shared the following guidance: “That person is never your friend.” She also advised, “Pay attention to who is gossiping about you, what’s being said, and document that.”

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4. Being picked on for little things

Conroy said to be mindful when people comment on “really silly things that have zero to do with your job, that have zero to do with your professionalism; it literally is nitpicking you.”

When someone comments on how you look, how you laugh, or how you answer questions and complete tasks, they're trying to cut you down and make you feel insecure and insignificant. No one can make us feel small without our consent, yet constant criticism can wear down even a very secure, self-assured person.

5. Twisting positive actions into negative intents

Another form of mobbing comes when someone tries to make your acts of kindness seem malicious. Conroy offered an example, saying, “Let’s say I went out and bought flowers for all the administrative assistants in the office, just because I appreciated them. It’s people taking that, twisting it, and making it into something ugly, as opposed to me just being kind and thoughtful.”

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According to Conroy, the best steps to take if you think you’re being mobbed at work are to document every incident and take that paper trail to your boss and the HR department. She recommended filing a formal complaint, but warned that management probably won’t act to help you.

Groupthink is a powerful psychological tool that isn't always used for good. People inherently want to belong to the in-group. If that belonging depends on pushing someone else out, people, especially in a toxic work environment, will likely still go along with it.

If you suspect you’re being pushed out at work, documenting that bullying is your best defense.

“If you’re someone who’s watching this happen, say something,” Conroy concluded. “If somebody’s picking on somebody [by] doing these things, say something. Stand up. That’s how we end this.”

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Mobbing is one way to keep people down and force them to extricate themselves from a harmful situation. No matter your job or how intense or competitive your role, we all deserve to feel safe at work.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things entertainment-related.