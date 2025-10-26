Study Reveals The Top 5 Careers That Will Make You Age The Fastest

Do you ever feel like you're wasting away at your job? Time passes, and before you know it, you're another year older. Well, this might actually be happening faster for some workers than others.

A new study by Compare the Market AU discovered which jobs make people age faster based on factors like stress, exposure to hazards, workweek duration, and physical activity levels. The researchers ranked 20 professions based on these factors and then assigned them a score of how much they affect the biological aging process.

Here are the 5 jobs with the greatest impact on aging:

1. Firefighter

As the top job that ages people the fastest, this one makes sense. Constant danger, demanding hours, and high stress levels take a heavy toll on firefighters. They're often exposed to harmful hazards like toxic chemicals, smoke, and, of course, fire.

Yiistocking | Shutterstock

For all the hard work they do and the risks they endure, their salary is quite modest. In 2024, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported firefighters making a salary of around $59,000 per year. Though it varies by exact location, it can be hard to survive on this salary alone in many areas, and it doesn't leave much room to pay for medical treatment for the injuries or health problems they're likely to face.

2. Truck driver

Truck drivers face a tough combination of lack of movement and extended work weeks. They're sedentary most of the time, and the mental strain and exhaustion can be draining when on the road for long periods of time. Not to mention, road hazards and weather have the potential to cause accidents.

Though the job is in high demand, truck drivers often face poor working conditions and low pay relative to the hours and effort they put in. The U.S. is currently suffering a labor shortage of drivers, which could significantly impact supply chains and the availability of goods.

3. Chef

TV and social media make being a chef look glamorous, but the reality is far more bleak. Chefs often work unusual hours (with the longest work week in the study), almost all of which are spent standing in the kitchen. They experience repetitive strain and frequent burns, as well as the demanding emotional pressure of working in a fast-paced environment.

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Salary ranges widely depending on the type of restaurant a chef works in. Obviously, experienced chefs in fine dining would make more than a line cook in a chain restaurant. However, one positive about this line of work is that anyone can do it. You don't need a degree to start cooking, and there's always potential to work your way up.

4. Lawyer

Lawyers are known for their high salaries and luxurious lifestyles, but these benefits can be outweighed by the mental and emotional load they carry constantly. They were found to have the highest stress load out of all careers in the study. Deadlines, pressure from clients, and courtroom tension contribute to long-lasting effects on a lawyer's well-being

However, they don't experience financial stress as much as other professions do. Lawyers may have better access to premium healthcare and other wellness services that could reduce the amount of aging on their bodies.

5. Journalist

This one might seem surprising to some. You might picture a journalist sitting at a desk typing away all day long, but this is far from the truth. It's an intensive career that remains very unpredictable as news stories develop. They may not encounter much physical danger on a day-to-day basis, but they still feel time pressure to meet frequent deadlines.

PH888 | Shutterstock

Salaries for journalists also vary quite a bit, depending on whether they write for the local paper or are nationally broadcast. It's a competitive field, and it requires a certain type of person with exceptional writing skills, a natural curiosity, and a will to succeed.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.