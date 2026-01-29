Recruiter Warns Workers About The Most ‘Dangerous’ Person In Corporate America

If someone were asked who the most dangerous person in corporate America was, there’s a good chance they would list someone in a C-suite. However, according to a recruiter on TikTok, it's actually the boss that employees want — hiding in plain sight.

Joel Lalgee, known as The Realest Recruiter on TikTok, shares tips about searching for jobs and the state of the corporate world. In one video, Lalgee revealed why the type of boss employees want most is actually the one they should be most wary of.

A recruiter shared that the most dangerous person in the corporate world is actually the boss that employees want to have.

“Do you wanna know who the most dangerous person in corporate America is?” he asked. “It’s not the toxic boss, and it’s not the micro-managing boss. It’s not that annoying employee that just wants to keep all of the rules. It is the cool, relatable boss.”

It may sound surprising that the most dangerous person in corporate America would be a “cool, relatable” boss. After all, that’s the kind of boss everyone hopes for. How could they be all that bad? According to Lalgee, it all has to do with how much you’re willing to share with them.

“Here’s why I’ve seen countless people over the years get in trouble for saying the wrong thing, because they became too comfortable with their boss,” he stated.

“Relatable and cool bosses have a way of getting you to relax and really trust them and, so, inevitably, you end up telling them something that gets you in trouble,” Lalgee explained. “Something like, ‘I’m thinking about starting a family,’ or ‘I’m thinking about going to school,’ or ‘I think I’m starting a side hustle.’ Any of those things that companies really don’t want you to do.”

While you may feel comfortable sharing with your boss because you feel like you can relate to them, it could cause problems.

You’re actually giving them too much information. “Whether you’re at a happy hour, maybe sipping on a beverage or two, or maybe you’re in a lunch, or maybe you’re just venting one week because you had a tough week, a lot of times you’re gonna do this with the cool boss,” he said.

Unfortunately, the boss’s allegiance is not to you, no matter how cool they may seem. “That cool boss cares more about the company than they care about you, and that’s where all of the trouble starts,” Lalgee said.

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

He was very frank about what would happen in this case. “You end up telling them something you shouldn’t have, and then three to six months later, you’re getting coached out of the organization, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it,” he said.

It’s good to be honest with your boss, but to focus on work-related matters.

Lalgee’s warning doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be honest with your boss. In fact, doing so is a good practice. Recruiter Jaclyn Westlake pointed out, “Getting into the habit of seeking out feedback and sharing your opinions on a regular basis (even if they conflict with what you know your boss wants to hear) can improve your relationship and enhance your performance.”

insta_photos | Shutterstock

“Demonstrating a commitment to growth and candor will help you to stand out as a lifelong learner who’s open to feedback,” she added.

It’s important to be honest with your boss when it comes to things related to work. However, telling them all about your personal life could very well be a mistake. Your boss is there to support you and help you, but they aren’t really there to be your friend. It’s important to remember that and remain professional.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.