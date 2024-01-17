3 Power Moves For Getting Back Into Work When You Regret Quiet Quitting

Seamlessly regain control of your career and define success for yourself.
By Amy Bracht
Last updated on Jan 17, 2024
Photo: Emma Dau | Unsplash
The days have slipped away when a formal resignation letter or a dramatic exit with a bang punctuated the exit from a job.
We live in a time of Quiet Quitting when the subtle act of disengagement and the silent decision to clock in without being present has become the preferred way to deal with job dissatisfaction.
When you quiet quit, you fade away without really saying anything. You let it all happen around you rather than committing.
Your manager or coworkers might notice, but that is not important. You are physically there or logged in, but mentally, you are checked out of the job.
Then something interesting happens, and you feel like you want to recommit. Maybe you even regret quiet quitting.
Whatever the reason, you have decided to check back in at your job.
Three ways to seamlessly transition back into work after quiet quitting
1. Rediscover meaning in your work
Feeling like your work matters is crucial for maintaining engagement and motivation. Research shows that employees who find meaning in their work are more productive, work harder, and stay with companies longer. Connecting your tasks to the broader organizational impact will increase the sense of meaning in your role by regularly recalling your contributions to the company, colleagues, and clients.
Consider the following actions to enhance the sense of meaning in your work:
- Create visual maps to illustrate the impact of your work on different teams and vital metrics.
- Connect your daily activities to organizational outcomes.
- Seek opportunities for mentoring and informal leadership to expand your contribution.
- Reflect on and affirm the impact of your work periodically. Keep a list. (This can help you discuss your accomplishments at your annual review.)
Remember, you can play a crucial role in the success of your organization, and recognizing the significance of your contributions can sustain your motivation.
2. Invest in Continuous Learning
Disengagement often arises from a lack of personal and professional growth. Take advantage of learning opportunities to improve your skills, knowledge, and career prospects. Offering opportunities for learning and career development is critical to motivating employees. Just because you have decided to check back into your role does not mean you will stay there forever — it is appropriate to continue your career journey as you reengage.
Consider the following approaches to foster continuous learning:
- Participate in on-the-job training programs and workshops.
- Seek feedback and guidance from mentors. Ask them how they maintain balance or what they do when they feel discouraged at work.
- Identify new skills to acquire or existing ones to refine — if you have a dream job or role you are interested in, find a job opening for it and review the qualifications. What skills will you need? Develop an action plan to implement incremental improvements.
Learning is a lifelong journey. Investing in your growth can keep you moving forward.
3. Embrace Responsibility
Engagement cannot be forced on you. It requires a personal commitment. Embrace responsibility for your behavior and take charge of your career.
Consider the following steps to take accountability for your engagement:
- Reflect on your professional reputation and determine how you want to be known at work.
- Have a conversation with your direct leader.
- If you have a good relationship, you might want to share with them that you have been feeling less engaged but have recommitted to your role. This can recreate trust and strengthen the relationship.
- If you do not, keep it more general. Ask for other ways you can contribute. This will signal that you are looking for ways to grow and are committed to the team’s goals.
After you quiet quit, your responsibilities and the leadership may have changed and given you a new perspective on your job.
Quiet quitting allows you the time to refill your cup. You can discover a new interest outside of work to feel more balance.
Balance will give you the headspace to rethink your work life, and you might feel differently about your job role.
You can regain control over your career trajectory by taking ownership of your engagement.
When you find meaning in your work, invest in continuous learning, appreciate your colleagues, and embrace responsibility, you will re-engage in a positively proactive way.
Your career is in your hands. If you decide to recommit, recommit all the way!
Embrace the opportunity to check back in and make a meaningful impact on your professional journey.
Amy Bracht is a coach and consultant with a knack for transforming high-level concepts into practical solutions. She crafts innovative strategies designed to guide individuals toward their full potential.