People Who Are Deeply Unhappy At Work But Can't Quit Usually Say 7 Phrases In Casual Conversation

It's ignorant to assume that anyone who hates their job can simply quit.

That's often a privilege of the wealthy, or, at least, those who can give up job stability or follow their passions. On the other hand are the kinds of people who are deeply unhappy at work but can't quit right now, who usually say specific phrases.

Phrases people who are deeply unhappy at work but can't quit say

1. 'I don't get paid enough for this'

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For most employees in the U.S., disputes about their compensation and dissatisfaction with their pay are their top concerns in the workplace. Even if they enjoy their job, it's easy to become deeply unhappy when they barely have enough to live or are living paycheck to paycheck.

This is how companies lose their best employees, and it tends to breed a culture of resentment and frustration that affects everyone's performance. Some people may have the freedom and stability to leave in search of a higher-paying position, but others are stuck without another option.

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2. 'It's always something'

When someone's unhappy and dysregulated at a job they don't have the freedom to leave, they may start to express that anger in subtle ways. It's the hallmark of an emotionally detached and disconnected person: irritability.

They can't just leave their job and rarely have safe spaces to have hard conversations with leadership. So, they process through irritation, often having disproportionate reactions to minor inconveniences.

They say "it's always something" when they make a mistake. Everything feels annoying, and rightfully so.

3. 'Thank goodness it's almost Friday'

Many people create an all-or-nothing mentality in their head to get through horrible workdays. They set a deadline for themselves, saying things like "it's almost Friday" to give themselves a small sense of hope.

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It's clear they're too unhappy or stressed out to live mindfully in the present, so they have to find something to focus their attention on. This way, they have something to look forward to while staying productive.

4. 'I need to get out early'

Unhappy, burnt-out employees often find themselves taking more time away. Even though it takes a lot of mental energy to balance their fears of losing job stability, they can't overwork themselves and still feel like a functioning human being.

Even if successful people at work dislike their jobs, they don't stay late or believe that working more hours means they'll be better off. They leave early when they can and learn to be protective of their time.

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It's not about defying leadership or breaking loyalty to a company. It's about investing in themselves so they can protect their job stability by being a good worker when they're clocked in and at the office.

5. 'I just need to get through today'

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To feel sane at a job they can't stand, some people often resort to doing the bare minimum. They use phrases like this because they're truly in survival mode. They're doing what they can to protect their job stability without losing their peace of mind.

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Sometimes, even just one day of intentionally doing the bare minimum can be productive and healthy for all workers. It gives us a brief, graceful entrance into the week, which is why "bare minimum Mondays" are so popular.

6. 'I don't really care'

Indifference is another classic giveaway that someone's unhappy or exhausted at work. They really don't care and they aren't afraid to share it. When they're assigned a new project or are expected to give input in a meeting, they lean toward passivity over engagement.

It's not an act of revenge or resistance. They just don't have a sense of true meaning or purpose in their workplace to urge them to give more than the bare minimum.

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7. 'Maybe one day'

Hope is a healthy response to stress, especially at work. Not only does it do more than mindfulness, but it predicts better professional performance. That's why you'll often hear someone feeling unhappy at their job throwing around casual phrases like "maybe one day" or "I'll get there eventually."

While their hope doesn't do anything tangible without action, in moments of hopelessness and frustration, these glimmers of change in the future can be exactly what they need to keep pushing forward.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.