Leadership Coach Explains Why It Seems Like The Worst People Are Often The Most Successful

There’s nothing worse than seeing that ex-best friend or horrid co-worker reap the benefits of their selfishness. They're bad people with no empathy — at least from your perspective — so why do they always seem to land their dream job or prized promotion?

One leadership coach says there's a real reason why the “worst” kinds of people who seem to lack integrity, tend to come out on top. It all has to do with their outsized levels of confidence.

The leadership coach explained why it seems like ‘the worst people’ are often the most successful.

Whether it’s getting higher compensation or more praise at work, it's difficult to come to terms with the reality that bad people don't always face bad consequences. In fact, many are actually at an advantage because of their poor behavior.

While it may be frustrating to see these kinds of people succeed, Anna Tsui's explanation might give you some peace of mind — and help you find the same success.

“It’s not like God or Source goes out into the world and is like, ‘You are a good person, you get to succeed. You are a crappy person, you fail,’” she admitted. “Even though we might think that society is enabling people who are predatorial, people who are greedy … the fundamentals [of why they succeed are] so simple.”

She argued that ‘the worst people’ often have a level of self-assuredness that allows them to hyper-focus on their success.

"If you believe in your success, and you continuously focus on your success, and you set up the structures in your life needed for you to succeed, you will succeed," Tsui explained. "However — and it doesn't matter how good, bad, or whatever you are — if you ever doubt your ability to succeed, you will waver."

She added that if you spend time questioning yourself and your abilities or considering the ethicality of success, which a lot of empaths, creatives, and women tend to do, you are no longer focused on succeeding. You become distracted from what will truly make you successful.

Those who focus wholly and entirely on themselves, even if it makes them appear narcissistic or selfish, are those who get the upper hand and actually find success — even if they get labeled as "the worst people" along the way.

It's their perseverance and self-confidence that make them successful. They don't waste energy questioning their abilities nor do they lose focus on what they want. Instead, they are hyper-focused on succeeding and often set up structures, habits, and systems in their lives to help them get there.

Ultimately, success isn’t predicated by your inherent ‘good or bad’ qualities, but rather your dedication to its progress.

You don't have to become a “bad person” or a selfish human to succeed — you can have the best of both worlds.

It isn't their apparent lack of empathy that makes them successful, just their dedication. So, by integrating some of the habits and mindsets these people operate within, you can embrace your compassion and integrity, while also finding personal success.

Make an effort to trust yourself and truly believe that you can succeed. Commit to your goals and endeavors. Work on your self-confidence so you don't waste energy and focus on doubting yourself.

To build confidence at work, specifically, Harvard Business Review recommends first connecting with yourself — evaluating your strengths and what makes you special. Then "focus on building confident behaviors." This means avoiding negative self-talk and taking initiative, to start.

Remember that confidence is a learned skill, and you certainly don't have to give up more morals to master it.

“Take this as a lesson from people who are doing so well that you might be judging,” Tsui concluded. "They are focused on their success and you should be too."

