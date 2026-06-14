These 5 Jobs Usually Pay Really Well, But They're So 'Soul-Crushing' That No One Stays For Long

All of us have worked a job we despised, whether it be waiting tables or a desk job with suffocating amounts of paperwork. Usually these roles are temporary; we don't like them, the money isn't great, but at least it's something. In this economy, it's hard to be picky.

Some careers, though, have all of the soul-crushing downsides but a major plus: a big paycheck. In a Reddit post, workers shared the jobs that usually have a pretty great salary, but are so miserable that it's not worth it to stay. The responses highlighted several careers, giving us a glimpse into the reality of these hard-working employees... and the truth that money isn't always enough to stay in a job you really hate.

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These 5 jobs usually pay well, but they're so 'soul-crushing' that no one sticks around for long:

1. Lawyers at large firms are always working overtime

The responses unanimously agreed that big firms, and sometimes even family-owned ones, are a nightmare to work at. Apart from the obvious stress of having to balance cases and endless deadlines, you're also left with little free time to spend on yourself or loved ones. And don't forget the emotional stress that comes with potentially life-altering verdicts, whether dealing with custody disputes or even large payouts. The impact on a client can be a devastating weight to bear.

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The stress you carry with you at work will transfer over to your personal life, so that it gives you little to no work-life balance. "Going home at 10 or 11 every night gets old very fast when you can go be inside counsel for a manufacturing company at 2/3 the money, but leave at 4:30 every day," shared an attorney.

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2. Being an ER doctor or nurse is mentally and physically draining

ER workers are crucial to the well-being of our society, and yet they don't receive nearly the kudos they truly deserve. There's no doubt that the pay is tremendous. The average salary for ER doctors is approximately $345k, which creates a large incentive for people looking for a career path in the medical field.

However, the work is draining, and they're constantly faced with some of the most traumatic scenarios. That can wear on a person.

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After a while, the pressure builds up, and it can take away from your personal life. Most ER doctors are only expected to work about half the days of the month, but the time isn't enough to account for the stress. The work is too exhausting to do long-term. "[E]ven with 18 days off a month the career isn’t tolerable for more than a decade," shared an ER doctor.

Others who have experienced the field firsthand expressed their grievances, noting similar concerns about inadequate healthcare conditions and increasing dangers. Needless to say, many are no longer serving the career.

3. Investment banking leaves you with little personal time

Investment bankers are constantly on the move. Even when the workday ends, it never really does. You're still busy taking phone calls in the middle of the night, traveling to new destinations last minute, and answering work emails. It's hard to put your phone down, even if you want to go unplugged.

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Even on holidays and vacation, the work doesn't stop. Since clients are demanding, rather than spending time with your family on these important days, you're busy carrying out business proposals for large corporations.

While it's certainly a career glamorized by the media, the reality is a life full of all work and no play. What's the point of making a whole lot of money if you don't have the time to enjoy it?

4. Oil field workers suffer from brutal conditions

Not only does this job require overtime, but it also poses a physical threat to your health.

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The pay can average 90-200k, but you're often working in brutal conditions, such as being in extreme heat for 12-hour shifts. One worker on Reddit shared the story of their friend who was in an accident involving a falling pipe and ended up suffering from a fractured skull.

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The field is also highly male-dominated, with 95% being men. So for women that want to enter the field, it can be hard to feel accepted or fully respected in the position. Even more so, there's still a pay gap, with women earning $0.96 for every $1 men earn.

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5. Corporate Amazon has a revolving door of burned-out employees

The company is notorious for not keeping employees around for very long. While it's easy to become a higher-up and start earning a steady pay, it's hard to stay happy within the system.

"[I] have a friend who rose very quickly through the ranks because everyone around him burned out and quit... He also quickly burned out and moved to a different company," shared one Redditor about Amazon's conditions.

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Many others expressed their frustrations with the corporation, noting that Amazon's financial success is enough to afford better labor practices, which is what makes the turnover rate so disappointing. The employees are also given very limited PTO, so the burnout they experience is inevitable.

All of these well-paying jobs come with a cost. The amount of time spent at work is disproportionate to your time at home, leading to a drain on your energy. While the money is great, a part of you is constantly stuck at work. That doesn't actually seem worth it.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.