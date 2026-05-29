Lisa Seamswell, a sewing machine repairwoman, asked fellow women on Threads what "soul-sucking" jobs they left to pursue a more unconventional path (like her). The responses were as wholesome as ever.

While women have made massive progress in their fight for gender equality in the workplace, corporate culture as a whole still fails to support them. This can make the work itself feel unfulfilling and creates a need to find more empowering outlets. Success doesn't always look like a corner office and a power suit, after all.

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Women who left 'soul-sucking' jobs reveal the unconventional but highly fulfilling work they do now.

Though some jobs may seem unconventional, they can be extremely satisfying, especially for women who want to lean into other parts of themselves. Seamswell herself stated, "I found my calling in repairing sewing machines. A far cry from my role as Director of Product at a financial news website (but immensely more satisfying.)"

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One woman commented that she trains and walks dogs using a mini bus for pickup/drop-off on a trail that she made herself. While that idea seems far-fetched (no pun intended), it really showcases what women are capable of when they leave a job that doesn't feel right and forge their own path instead.

Many left jobs that leaned corporate in favor of more creative ones.

There were many instances in which these women felt inclined to pursue careers that let their creativity shine. One woman commented, "I was a software engineer and now I just paint the waves!" adding a picture of her own painting depicting the ocean. Another commented, "I left my job as an Operations Manager to become a wildlife photographer… Best decision I’ve ever made."

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In general, women are starting to redefine what it means to be successful in a world that bolsters the white-collar man. Startup advisor and mentor Anna Mackenzie shared that independent work is something ambitious women are embracing and that, "In a corporate house of cards that relies on unpaid caregiving, invisible labor and rigid hours, it’s no wonder things are starting to teeter and fall."

She went on to say that "It’s also no wonder that women are the early adopters, the ones seizing this opportunity with both hands. When a viable alternative becomes visible and available, those most suffocated by the system move first."

Some went into jobs that were completely unrelated to their old field.

If it wasn't going into a field that was more creative, there were those who made more drastic changes and left for a new world entirely. One woman commented that she went from being a graphic designer at an ad agency to becoming a firefighter.

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Another quit being a corporate attorney to open a coffee shop. One commented, "I quit after ten years working for the State of Washington in mental health and prisons. Now? I make bags."

It can be difficult to switch careers to something vastly different. However, it's not impossible. Katie Rigg, writer for CareerShifters, said, "As with any career change, it’s important to understand your why. Think of this as the mission statement that keeps you focused." Among other things, she said you have to really want to forge your own path. The rest will eventually fall into place. In other words, when there's a will, there's definitely a way.

Making the switch from soul-sucking jobs into unconventional but highly fulfilling work is a testament to the pioneering spirit of women. While it may not be easy to just up and switch careers, these women show that it's possible with a little determination and doing what you want regardless of the status quo.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.