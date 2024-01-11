Recruiter Says LinkedIn 'Lies' About The Number Of Applicants On Job Postings

A job recruiter has revealed the inner workings of LinkedIn and job postings by companies to assure people that they shouldn't let it stop them from applying.

In a TikTok video, Amie, a career recruiter who gives job-hunting advice on her platform, shared that LinkedIn isn't always truthful about the people who apply for jobs.

She claimed that LinkedIn 'lies' about the number of applicants on a posting.

Amie explained that she was interviewing a job applicant who admitted that they almost didn't apply after being intimidated by the number of applicants that had applied for the position, which LinkedIn usually displays on a company's post.

"When they had a look on LinkedIn, there were over 100 people that had applied," Amie said, showing a screenshot of the job posting. "Just so you know, that number where it says 113 applicants is not true."

She explained that the number of applicants listed was calculated from people who simply clicked the apply button, and many people clicked it and had no intention of applying for that job. Whether it was because they didn't really want the position, the job process was too lengthy, or anything else that would deter someone from applying for a job.

"They might have just been curious about the job, wanted to see the salary, or wanted more information," she continued. Amie offered up some advice for any job-seekers out there who felt insignificant after seeing the number of applicants and got it in their head that they wouldn't even get an interview.

Photo: kate_sept2004 / Canva Pro

She assured people if your resume matched what the company was looking for, there was always a possibility that you would be called into an interview and could end up getting the job in the end.

"Don't let that number up there put you off applying," she insisted.

LinkedIn has had an influx of fake job postings on its platform in recent years.

According to LinkedIn, in recent years, there has been an increase in the number of fake job postings on LinkedIn. These postings are often designed to trick job seekers into providing personal information or money.

There are several reasons why people post fake job postings on LinkedIn. Some scammers do it to collect personal information that they can then use for identity theft. Others do it to get people to pay for fake training courses or certifications. Still, others do it to simply waste job seekers' time.

Per a report from the Better Business Bureau, every year, some 14 million people are exposed to scam job listings. These listings account for more than $2 billion in direct losses annually.

Indeed had the highest number of fake postings, with 32% of fraudulent listings coming from the site. LinkedIn, the site with the second most job scams, accounted for 7% of the listings, according to the BBB.

"There are new job sites springing up everywhere," Paul Lewis, chief customer officer at Adzuna, a job search engine, told Insider, "but fraudsters will lurk on the lesser-known ones. Use only recruitment agencies and job sites you know and trust, but be warned that even they aren't immune."

Whether it's fake job postings or the number of applicants displayed on LinkedIn not meaning what many job-seekers assumed they meant, it just proves how many obstacles people have to go through and hoops they must jump through just to find a job application that will give them a career and livable income.

While the job market may be increasing, there seems to be even more standing in the way of someone being able to get a good-paying job without any complications.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.