Admitted Job Hopper Leaves At The 'First Sign Of Disrespect' & Says She Makes More Money As A Result

Over the past few years, work culture has shifted. Workers are starting to identify toxicity at their jobs more readily and no longer accept feeling unappreciated as the norm.

Unfortunately, many employees say that they don't feel respected in their jobs. Workers are increasingly willing to jump ship in favor of a company that makes them feel valued, especially as younger generations that expect more out of their job join the workforce. One woman who fell into this category shared why she felt so comfortable doing so.

Advertisement

A woman said she 'job hops' at the first sign of disrespect, and her tactic has proven successful.

The worker, known as @sasssquashh on TikTok, detailed why she has no qualms about job hopping in one of her posts. She started by announcing that she had just left orientation for a new job she was starting and was now on her way to give notice to her current employer.

On her journey, she called her friend to share her good news about her career move and was met with an unexpected reaction. Instead of congratulating her on the new position, the friend said, “I have never met someone who changes jobs as much as you.” The reaction prompted the woman to share her views about work on social media.

Advertisement

The "job hopper" asserted that disrespect in the workplace was an absolute dealbreaker for her. "At the first sign of disrespect, I'm looking for a different job," she told viewers, before adding, “The moment that I find a job that pays equally or more, I’m out”.

She justified her habit of leaving employers by saying that as a tax-paying adult, she refuses to be disrespected or yelled at in the workplace by another adult before proudly proclaiming, “I’m a job hopper.”

Advertisement

The comments were a mix of support for the wayward worker and accusations that perhaps she was the problem and not the jobs she had left.

One woman commented, “People don't seem to understand that respect goes a long way. I'm the same way. How dare the younger gen demand respect?” With a bit of sarcasm, she applauded the young woman for standing on principle.

Antoni Shkraba Studio | Pexels

However, another person said, "Being able to speak your boundaries and what you will and won’t accept is a part of working with other people. Sooner or later, roots need to be made.”

Advertisement

Still, a third person argued that job hopping is "exactly what corporate America is afraid of," so it teaches companies an important lesson.

As people have become more educated about what makes a positive work environment, an unwillingness to settle for a mediocre job has emerged.

Young people have taken over the workforce, with millennials being the largest generation employed, and Gen Z quickly catching up. The two demographics are setting the standards for the way employees expect to be treated on the job.

Millennials and Gen Zers are not the same employees as their grandparents were. Research shows that they are passionate about finding work that aligns with their values. Most say that a healthy work-life balance is more important to them than nabbing that next promotion.

Advertisement

Alena Shekhovtcova | Pexels

However, attitudes about job hopping are shifting as well. Young workers admitted to having less loyalty to their jobs and wanting to move on to make more money just a few short years ago, and turnover costs employers over $30 billion annually.

Now, the idea of simply leaving your current job to find a new one where you're better respected or better compensated feels less feasible. Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that it can take workers over six months to find a new role. A volatile job market means it's no longer as easy to leave your job when you don't feel respected

Advertisement

This puts employees in a tough spot. It's not in their nature to settle for a job that isn't right for them, but they also don't know what else to do. Some people may still like the idea of job hopping, but it's not as secure as it once was.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment, and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.