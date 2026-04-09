CEO Warns Of Affliction That Only Affects People Who Are Really Good At Their Job

Being really good at your job sounds like the ultimate goal. But one CEO has issued a warning for people who are very talented at what they do.

At first, accolades and recognition for a job well done can feel validating. By working hard consistently, you end up proving yourself and hopefully securing a raise or even a promotion. But what if being a good employee is actually the catalyst for burnout? According to Peter Duris, CEO and co-founder of Kickresume, people who take on too much at work suffer from a condition called competence hangover. It's also why so many of them experience burnout at a faster rate than the average employee.

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A CEO explained that people who are really good at their jobs often suffer from competence hangovers.

Duris explained that being "too competent" at work can actually end up leading to burnout and something called a "competence hangover." Competence hangover is a new term used to describe burnout after consistently taking on too much and over-functioning at work.

"If you frequently go above and beyond at work, it could result in 'competence hangover' — the type of burnout you can get when you feel inherently responsible for keeping things afloat. Wanting to make sure everything gets done to a high standard is great, but it can also take a toll over time, leading to unnecessary stress," Duris said.

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He continued, "If this sounds like you, it's worth stepping back and reducing your mental load. Being the person everyone relies on can be very draining and lead to burnout. Remember, it's okay to say no when your workload gets too heavy."

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There are tips that employees can use to ensure they never experience a 'competence hangover.'

Firstly, employees need to understand that they don't have to be perfect at their jobs. Perfectionism often means that people are holding themselves to a much higher standard than they can live up to. It's important for employees to know that they don't have to be perfect at work or in life.

Going above and beyond is often not even a requirement, either. Employees should set boundaries. While helping others at work is great, it can also increase your workload if you take on too much. Instead of taking on tasks without question, employees can say they'll help out only after they finish their own tasks. That way, there's no commitment to something unless it's possible without sacrifice.

And lastly, employees should make sure they're not staying overtime at work. If they're feeling symptoms of burnout or "competence hangover," it could be time to step back, as Duris pointed out. That means reducing overtime and trying to put more effort into cultivating a better work/life balance.

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Burnout is at an all-time high for employees.

Research from Moodle, conducted by the research consultants at Censuswide, found that 66% of American employees experience some form of burnout. The data revealed that younger generations are facing significantly higher rates of burnout, with 81% of 18 to 24-year-olds and 83% of 25 to 34-year-olds reporting burnout, compared to just 49% of those aged 55 and older.

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When asked the reasons for feeling burnt out, an estimated 24% said it was because they have more work to complete than time to do it. Another 24% say they don’t have enough resources or the right tools to do their job properly, and 20% cite a poor economy that’s impacting their well-being at work.

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Given that so many employees are feeling overworked and experiencing burnout, it doesn't hurt to rethink what you actually consider a good employee. For many people, it means not taking on more than you can handle.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.