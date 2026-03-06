Growing up in the 1970s came with different responsibilities than those now. Nowadays, kids grow up with constant entertainment and supervision. In the 70s, there was less technology and parental guidance. You were often left to your own devices, and it likely made you a more successful person than most.

There were no cell phones or constant screen time. TV was still a relatively new item to have in every household. With parents who were often both working, those who grew up in the 1970s had to learn how to entertain themselves. This made them both creative and resourceful. At the same time, it may have felt like a lot of responsibility then, but it made them more successful than most as they got older.

If you grew up in the 1970s, you likely have these 11 habits that make you more successful than most

1. You solve problems with ease

Valerii Honcharuk via Canva

Growing up without constant parental supervision taught you that if something goes wrong, it’s up to you to fix it. Your parents weren’t going to be there to bail you out, as they were likely hard at work themselves.

Whether you lobbed a baseball through the window of your house or made a disaster in the kitchen trying to prepare a snack, you knew you were responsible for finishing what you started. This taught you great responsibility, which makes problem-solving second nature.

People with strong problem-solving skills identify problems and tackle solving them with ease. This ability likely came from your time spent unsupervised.

2. You have creative passions

Valerii Honcharuk via Canva

With a lack of technology in the household, you had to get creative to entertain yourself. Whether it was through creating your own games or pursuing art projects, you used your imagination to get you out of boredom. While you had a TV, programming was different then. There wasn’t always something to watch. Instead, you focused on pursuing your creative passions. This habit made you more successful than most.

Since you grew up without constant screen time, you had to become an out-of-the-box thinker. This is a skill that you likely carried into adulthood. You’re able to tackle creative projects with ease.

3. You use all of your resources

Sidsel Clement from Getty Images via Canva

Being resourceful is a habit you’ve carried throughout your lives. If you were a ‘latchkey’ kid, you were left to your own devices more often than not. You became resourceful as a result. Whether it was landing a good dinner from a friend's house or trying new things to prevent boredom, you used every resource to your advantage. You knew where to get help when you needed it, but also how to solve your own problems.

Exhausting every resource has made you more successful than most. Whether it’s using a friend of a friend to get your foot in the door of your dream job or getting the best deal you can on a car because you know someone at the dealership, having resources in different places has made you more successful than the average person.

4. Boredom feels comfortable

elenaleonova from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Not to sound like one of those people, but kids these days have no idea how to handle boredom. They’ve rarely experienced it. Some parents purposely structure their children’s lives to help them avoid boredom. However, those who grew up in the 1970s know that there is strength to be found in boredom. Being able to entertain yourself is one of your greatest talents.

When you allow yourself to be bored, you open the door for creativity. This is something you’ve done throughout your life. Through boredom, you get to know yourself well.

5. You value independence

adamkaz from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Being independent is a habit you likely picked up at an early age. Whether it was managing the household while your parents were at work or looking after your younger siblings, you were independent and responsible at a young age. It has made you more successful than the average person. You’ve been able to take your life into your own hands. Instead of relying on other people, you’re in the habit of making sure you’re taken care of. You’ve done it well for decades.

Sometimes, people who are too independent can struggle to form personal relationships. It can come from a time when you thought you were unable to rely on others. However, it taught you a valuable habit that you carried into adulthood.

6. You have a strong routine

Darren Baker via Canva

In the 1970s, your parents were likely running around morning and night, preparing and coming home from a long day of work. This meant that you were likely in charge of your own routine. You were expected to wake up by a certain time and get your day together.

Whether it was picking out your outfit or preparing breakfast, these tasks were required of you. If you had siblings, you may have found yourself incorporating them into your routine as well. Now, you likely thrive on a structured routine. It’s something you’ve been used to for so long. It’s made you a reliable and organized person.

7. You stay physically fit

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo) via Canva

Exercise boomed in the 1970s. Various trends around working out popped up, making for a more physically fit generation. If you grew up in the 1970s, you watched as the relationship with fitness changed. Women were often not allowed to participate in sports. However, following the passing of Title IX, legislation that made discrimination in such activities illegal, women started to push themselves athletically.

In the 70s, there was also a shift towards self-improvement. Working out and keeping healthy became a focal point. This habit likely followed you into adulthood.

8. You can still memorize phone numbers

Maridav via Canva

I grew up in the 90s, when we still had to memorize phone numbers. However, that has become a lost art as I grew to rely more and more on my iPhone. If I acquired your phone number after the invention of the cell phone, there’s no way I have it memorized. Someone who grew up in the 1970s spent decades without access to an online contacts app. Your memory is likely sharp, and you’re in the habit of keeping your mind in tip-top shape.

Some people never acquired the habit of memorizing important information. Heck, sometimes I forget my own social security number. If you grew up locking down phone numbers in your head, the habit of memorizing things likely comes easily.

9. You see pain as gain

mimagephotography via Canva

We’ve all heard the saying that there is no gain without pain. That term can sound a bit toxic. However, after growing up in the 1970s, you know there is truth to it. You’re in the habit of thinking positively about the things that are hurting you. Whether it’s a change in career out of nowhere or dealing with an injury that will take time to heal, you know there is something to learn from every situation.

"The truth is, there’s no way of protecting anyone from the challenges of life. What we really need to understand is that even if we could, it wouldn’t benefit us or them. Why? Because without challenges, we don’t develop or grow," says Ilene Strauss Cohen, Ph.D. "There are deep levels of emotional and intellectual wisdom that we only receive by going through difficult experiences."

10. You view rest as necessary

Anil Sharma from Pexel via Canva

I am one of those people who believes I need to earn my rest. I know this isn’t a healthy mindset. Growing up in the 1970s, life moved at a slower pace. Hustle culture wasn’t the norm, and people valued relaxation. Without cell phones and laptops, your work didn’t follow you home. You could truly unplug and relax. This is a habit you’ve carried with you into adulthood.

We need rest, and that doesn’t mean only sleep. We need a break from our jobs, the feelings that arise around us, and the responsibilities on our plates. Someone who grew up in the 70s may have an easier time doing this, as they didn’t come of age in a society that didn’t believe it was worthy of rest.

11. You value your energy

digitalskillet from Getty Images via Canva

Some of us are guilty of giving too much of ourselves to others. We put energy into people who do not deserve it. Growing up in the 1970s, you may have had a different attitude. Instead of feeling responsible for the feelings of everyone else, you know that the only person who deserves all of your energy is yourself.

Giving too much of yourself to other people can drain your energy. You may be in the habit of protecting your energy from people who are trying to drain it. You learned at a young age that the only person you can truly rely on is yourself. Instead of giving your all to everyone else, you stand firm in your boundaries and protect your energy.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.