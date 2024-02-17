HR Professional Shares 2 Recruiter Tricks You Can Use To Make Your Job Search Easier & More Efficient

The current state of the job market isn’t making it easy for anyone to find a job they really want, let alone a role that sustains their life, finances, and overall happiness. Amidst decreasing wages, rising rent costs, and a growing number of layoffs, people are yearning for a way to make a living.

Navigating the job market, in all of its flaws, is a skill that nobody talks about or learns about growing up.

Employment and career expert Jordan Flowers shared on LinkedIn his tips — that TikTok recruiter Bonnie Dilber later emphasized in a video — on how to perfect your job search. Not only saving you money, stability and sanity, but also time.

Dilber shared 2 recruiter tricks that can make your job search quicker, easier, and more efficient.

“I’m about to show you two really cool tips that you’ve never seen before,” Dilber said at the beginning of her video. “They’re basically teaching you how to find jobs in the same way that good recruiters find candidates.”

Not every job seeker is the perfect match for a job opening, in the same way, that not every job on the market is a great fit for each job seeker. So, how can you optimize your job search and make life a little bit easier when you decide to make a change?

1. Create a ‘curated list’ of jobs that meet your skills and criteria without sifting through job boards and company websites

As Flowers wrote in his original LinkedIn post, small tweaks and tips for job searching can make the overall process much easier to navigate. “This first [tip] is so genius,” Dilber emphasized, “he’s giving you a Boolean search string to find jobs that companies have posted.”

A Boolean search string is a fancy internet search term that describes using specific keywords and phrases to find specific information on a search engine.

Recruiters tend to use this tool to look for candidates to reach out to for a targeted job opening instead of sifting through people who lack the basic skills, or experience they’re looking for. In the same vein, job seekers can use it to search for companies, applications, and job openings that are right for them.

For example, Flowers wrote out the specific string he puts in the Google search bar: “site:boards.greenhouse.io (recruiter OR Recruiting OR talent OR “People Technology” OR “Talent Technology” OR “Talent Acquisition Technology” OR “Talent Acquisition Operations” OR “Talent Operations”) (remote OR portland OR Oregon OR seattle OR Washington OR Orlando OR Florida).”

The string above will return search results that match the keywords for the specific site he's searching. Job seekers can use the technique by substituting the keywords and sites that match their needs.

Other employment creators, like @6figurechickconsulting on TikTok, suggested testing the search directly on the job board’s search function, as well.

2. Set up a daily alert that sends your curated jobs directly to your email inbox

In addition to utilizing the Boolean search string, these experts also recommended setting up a “Google alert based on [those searches], so that every single day you are getting new job postings that meet your criteria.”

By setting up a Google Alert, candidates make their search even more efficient, saving the time it would take to find any new postings. “Not every job alert will be the perfect job for you,” Flowers explained in his post, “but the emails are easy to delete. Or, maybe you know someone who would be a good fit and you can forward them the posting.”

While it might seem like a little extra work to set up these curated lists and emails, in the long run, job seekers will save hundreds of hours on their job search.

Currently, the average job seeker spends around eleven hours a week sifting through job boards and company websites, looking for job postings that meet their criteria. People who can put in extra time — closer to 25 hours a week — are much more likely to achieve "higher success” in landing a position.

So, not only do these recruiter tips help the average person land a job, but they also give people who don’t have a great deal of time or money to spend on the search a better chance at landing their “perfect fit.”

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.