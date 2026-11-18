More than 70% of people use AI at work, according to a report from The Inclusion Initiative, sometimes because they feel pressured to optimize their days. While AI may help workers save time on routine tasks, much of that extra time goes right back into their workloads.

Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers have surprisingly different views about using AI at work. Some embrace the convenience of AI to get more done, while others are skeptical about its impact on job security and critical thinking. And despite having AI at their disposal, many workers are still feeling the effects of burnout from having way too much on their plates.

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Here's how each generation really feels about using AI to do their jobs:

Boomers are cautious about using AI at work, but they're becoming more open to it

Many boomers, some of whom are wrapping up their careers or leaning into retirement in this season of life, don’t have as much use for AI in their everyday lives as a young worker being pressured to specialize and optimize in early career roles. But just because they’re not adopting AI at the same rates as Gen Zers doesn’t mean they’re not interested. They’re cautious, but rates of adoption are rising.

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According to a Pew Research Center study, 19% of adults 65 and older reported using ChatGPT in 2026, showing that even older generations are becoming more comfortable with AI. Especially as loneliness continues to rise, this kind of chatbot integration in boomers’ lives could potentially grow, especially considering they’re a lot more technologically savvy than most people give them credit for.

However, there’s also AI exposure at work that even cautious boomers aren’t aware of. Things like email filtering and AI workplace software they might use every day aren’t necessarily obvious AI integrations, but they still rely on them every day.

Gen X is skeptical about AI at work, but feels pressured to embrace it anyway

Most Gen Xers are either very or somewhat concerned about the future of AI, especially in the workplace, and as the bridge between generations, they’re stuck in a weird spot. While many are forced to promote optimization workflows with AI as leaders focused on productivity, there’s still fear and caution.

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When it comes to generative AI, of course, the latchkey generation is unsettled. They spent the early parts of their lives and careers having to think for themselves without any conveniences, and now, watching their Gen Z and millennial peers grow dependent on ChatGPT and Claude is unsettling, to say the least.

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Their younger counterparts may have more free time and space to take on a bigger workload. However, it’s impossible not to notice the dulling of creative thought and critical thinking that overusing AI can spark, especially for young people.

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Harvard research fellow Christopher Dede warns that generative AI doesn't understand human context the way people do. While it can help workers accomplish tasks faster, relying on it too heavily doesn't necessarily lead to better decisions or more thoughtful work. "One of the traps of GenAI, even when you're using it well, is that if you're using it just to do the same old stuff better and quicker, you have a faster way of doing the wrong thing."

Millennials are the most enthusiastic about using AI to make their jobs easier

Apparently, Millennial optimism also extends to discourse around AI. According to a McKinsey survey, Millennials are among the most active and confident users of generative AI at work. With a desire to push for modern change at work and to have more flexibility to support their personal well-being, of course, the conveniences AI offers align.

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They free up more time during the work week by relying on AI software and chatbots, even if it does sometimes come at the expense of original thought in knowledge work. Some are certainly cautious and annoyed by sweeping AI expectations, but most are clinging to the ease and flexibility it offers to have more time to spend on things that actually feel important and purposeful to them.

Gen Z uses AI at work to protect their jobs, even though they don't fully trust it

Ironically, many Gen Zers are actually using and adopting AI at work, even as they worry about losing job stability in an already tumultuous job market. If their leaders want them to use AI to optimize their workflows, they will, and sometimes, it’s a personal choice to protect their free time and well-being.

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Of course, many are skeptical about the consequences of AI in the next few decades, and even afraid of AI taking over their jobs, but right now, personal choice feels outweighed by economic concerns and professional fear.

They’re a clear example that confidence, adoption, and trust are all very different parts of the AI conversation. A Gen Z worker may use AI every day at work, as a personal choice or a pressured workplace standard, but still be fearful and mistrusting of AI outcomes and consequences in society.

As higher education leader Vickie Cook explains, being required to use AI at work doesn't necessarily mean Gen Z employees believe it's ethical or safe. "Assuming competence can be as problematic as assuming incompetence," says Cook. Just because younger workers are familiar with AI doesn't mean employers should automatically assume they're comfortable with it.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.