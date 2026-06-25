Boomer Insists Her Niece 'Doesn't Really Work' Because She Has A Remote Job

A woman's Boomer aunt had a lot to say about her remote job.

Working from home has become normal for many people, but not everyone sees remote jobs as real work. One young woman said her Boomer aunt assumed she was less productive and more available simply because she worked from home. But after her aunt suggested that remote workers were not as responsible as people who go into an office, the woman pushed back on the outdated idea that being physically present at work automatically means someone is working harder.

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A Boomer aunt told her niece she 'doesn't really work' because her job is remote

The woman vented her frustrations in an online forum. She revealed a conversation she had with her aunt that many remote workers can likely relate to.

The woman explained that while she was working, she received a text from her aunt asking her if she was home. "Yes, but I am working," she responded.

Still, her aunt asked if she wanted to get lunch and if she could swing by to pick up a few things.

The woman told her aunt that she had meetings all day. Her aunt then asked if she knew that "some places are making people go back to the office."

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"It's ridiculous," she told her aunt, referring to back-to-office mandates. "What is the difference between sitting in an office and watching a Zoom meeting or doing it at home? It just means I have to waste money and time driving to work."

However, her aunt held a different, arguably outdated, opinion, claiming that those who work from home "aren't as productive" or "responsible."

The woman immediately pushed back on her aunt's opinion. "I completely disagree with that," she wrote. "If I am sitting in a meeting with 100+ people, I can actually have a say and put it in chat, whereas in a big conference room, you don't get to do that."

“Not only that, managers can track productivity," she continued. "It's about the job being completed.”

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She admitted that she can't stand this mindset, which she believes many Boomers share. “When will Boomers understand that sitting in an office does not equate to productivity?” the woman questioned.

Cristian Tarzi / Unsplash

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Other remote workers said they deal with the same frustrating assumptions

"My Boomer mother complains about it, too," one commenter wrote. "She doesn't work. She just thinks people should be in offices. She was a schoolteacher, mind you, so she has no idea how tech companies operate, nor does she care."

"Most people at my last office job spent at least half their working hours chatting, taking extended poops, getting coffee to fuel said poops, looking at lunch menus to decide what was for lunch, talking about lunch, calling home to yell at their kids, and otherwise not doing work," another user commented. "Too many Boomers equate dressing up and being at the office with working."

"They truly have zero concept of work from home," a third commenter added. "I tried explaining to my Boomer mom that there's literally nothing I can do in the office that I cannot do at home, and she thought that meant I had no work to do."

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Research suggests remote workers can be just as productive as people in an office

Remote work has become a normal part of the American workplace, even as some companies push employees back into the office. According to Gallup, about half of full-time U.S. employees have jobs that can be done remotely, and as of May 2025, most remote-capable workers were still working either hybrid or fully remote.

Those who have never worked from home may believe that employees who do so are less productive, but research suggests otherwise. They may be able to work in their pajamas, with their pets on their lap, but they are still working.

A Stanford study of employees at the Chinese travel agency Ctrip found that working from home led to a 13% increase in performance. The performance improvement was attributed to a quieter environment, which allowed them to make more phone calls and take fewer scheduled breaks.

Additionally, a ConnectSolutions survey found that 77% of remote workers reported greater productivity while working from home, with 30% completing more work in less time and 24% doing more work in the same amount of time.

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Working from home does not mean someone has unlimited free time

If anything, remote workers can be just as dedicated to their jobs as those who go into the office. Not to mention, they can wake up and get right to it instead of sitting through a long commute.

Unfortunately, people who have never worked from home may not understand that remote workers often work just as hard as anyone in an office. We don't have all the free time in the world, as the woman's aunt seemed to believe. We may get to work sprawled out on our couches in the comfort of our own homes, but that doesn't negate the hard work we do.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self-love, and relationships.