These 10 Blue-Collar Jobs Can Have You Out-Earning Office Workers In No Time, No College Degree Required

A lot of people are looking for alternatives to traditional, white-collar office jobs. The corporate America job market is a mess, and many are starting to feel like they will never find the right opportunity. To make matters worse, those white-collar office jobs require college degrees, and that’s something that very few people have the money for now. According to Bankrate, the average cost of college tuition at a public, in-state school is $11,610 per year.

Because of the high cost of college, many students have gone into debt to get their degrees. The Education Data Initiative reported that there is $1.661 trillion in outstanding student loan debt among 42.5 million borrowers. The more traditional path of getting a degree and working in an office is looking less and less appealing to people. This has people looking into blue-collar jobs, and there’s plenty to consider.

Resume Genius analyzed and compiled a list of the 10 highest-paying blue-collar jobs. Not only will they allow you to make just as much, if not more, than white-collar office workers, but they also don’t require a degree.

These 10 blue-collar jobs can have you out-earning office workers, no college degree required:

1. Elevator and escalator technician

Stokkete | Shutterstock

It’s not a job we often think about, but someone has to be there to install and repair those elevators and escalators we rely on. The only downside is that they work long hours, with some constantly on call, and in some pretty uncomfortable spaces. The median salary for this job is $106,580, and there are currently 24,200 of these jobs in the U.S., with an expected 10-year growth rate of 5%.

2. Electrical power-line installer and repairer

You’ve probably heard of these employees referred to as lineworkers. They have a very important job in keeping our power grid operating, but it can also be dangerous.

They work with electrical equipment, often from some pretty significant heights, and help out with repairs after storms have damaged equipment. The median salary for this job is $92,560. There are currently 127,400 jobs in the U.S., and the growth rate is 7%.

3. Aircraft avionics equipment mechanic and technician

Juice Flair | Shutterstock

In case you just said, “Huh?” let me explain it in simpler terms for you. These mechanics and technicians inspect airplanes and repair any parts that may need it, from the engine to the navigation system.

This is a pretty high-pressure job because the stakes are understandably high. It does require a certification from the FAA, which you can get through on-the-job training. The median salary is $79,140, with 160,800 jobs and a projected growth of 5%.

4. Railroad worker

This one’s for all those people who grew up obsessed with trains. You can make a career out of it and do things like direct traffic or manage crew members. Because there are so many available jobs in the railroad industry, the possibilities are pretty endless. Just be prepared for lots of work outside in variable weather. These workers make about $75,680. There are 77,900 jobs and a growth rate of 1%.

5. Stationary engineer and boiler operator

Aleksandar Malivuk | Shutterstock

If you’ve ever been inside a large building or plant and wondered how the air, heat, and power worked, it was all at the hands of these engineers and operators. They work with boilers, turbines, engines, and the like. The big downside to this job is that someone has to do it constantly, so it requires work on nights, weekends, and holidays. The median salary is $75,190, and there are 33,300 jobs in the U.S. with a 2% growth rate.

6. Industrial machinery mechanic

Think about all of the machinery and equipment required for a production plant to run smoothly. That’s all in the hands of these mechanics, who install the equipment and regularly monitor and fix it if there are any problems. Like many of the jobs on this list, it’s very detail-oriented, with a salary of $63,510. There are 538,300 jobs, and it has a 13% growth rate.

7. Plumber, pipefitter, and steamfitter

Hryshchyshen Serhii | Shutterstock

We’re all familiar with plumbers, who work with pipes that allow for the flow of water and waste. They’re very important, although they often have to work on an on-call basis.

Pipefitters and steamfitters also work with pipes, but they usually stick to ones in industrial buildings that carry things like chemicals and steam. The median salary for this job is $62,970, with 504,500 jobs and a 4% growth rate.

8. Wind turbine technician

These workers are often called “wind techs,” and they do a tough job. They’re responsible for installation and maintenance on wind turbines that create electricity. Wind techs travel a lot and do work that requires significant physicality. And, as you can imagine from picturing those turbines, they absolutely can’t be afraid of heights. The average salary is $62,580. There are 13,600 available jobs with a nice growth rate of 50%.

9. Electrician

Hryshchyshen Serhii | Shutterstock

This is one of those jobs that we’re all familiar with and seems to be pretty self-explanatory. Electricians are the reason we have power in every building, from the smallest house to the largest industrial plant. Something you may not know is that electricians often specialize in a certain part of their industry. Of course, this job requires working on ladders and in small spaces. The median salary is $62,350, and there are 818,700 jobs. The growth rate is 9%.

10. Solar photovoltaic (PV) installer

This sounds complicated, but it actually involves something most of us are familiar with. Known as “PV installers,” these workers are the ones who install solar panels. It is a difficult role, physically, and requires a lot of travel. If you want to do something that’s good for the environment, this is a great option. The median salary is $51,860. There are 28,600 jobs and an expected growth rate of 42%.

If you’re looking to get into blue-collar work, there are a lot of great jobs out there that mostly require on-the-job training or the occasional certification or apprenticeship. None of these jobs will have you paying for four years of college, and they all have high earning potential, as well as good growth opportunities. It’s definitely something to consider.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.